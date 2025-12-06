Fulham aiming to end 20-year winless run in Crystal Palace meeting

By Ben Sully | 06 Dec 2025 16:53 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 19:38

Fulham will attempt to end a 20-year winless run when they play host to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Cottagers head into the weekend on the back of three wins in five matches, although they were unable to rescue anything from Tuesday’s nine-goal thriller against Manchester City.

To Fulham’s credit, they showed great character to cut the scoreline to 5-4 after being 5-1 down inside the opening 55 minutes, but they ultimately ran out of time in their bid to salvage a point.

The Cottagers will be hoping to return to winning ways in Sunday’s London derby against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fulham out to end long winless run

However, they will need to end a 20-year winless run if they are to take all three points off Oliver Glasner’s charges.

Fulham have failed to win any of their last seven competitive home meetings with the Eagles since they ran out 3-1 winners in January 2005 (D3, L4).

In fact, they have already lost two home games against Palace in the current calendar year, including a 2-0 defeat in Saturday’s league encounter.

Marco Silva’s side then slumped to a heavy 3-0 loss in March’s FA Cup quarter-final against the competition’s eventual winners.

© Imago / Focus Images

Could Chukwueze play key role against Palace?

Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to score twice in Tuesday’s narrow defeat to Man City, continuing his impressive form this season.

The Nigeria international has averaged a goal or assist every 46 minutes across his 229 minutes of Premier League action this season.

It remains to be seen whether Chukwueze’s contributions will earn him his second Premier League start or if he will have to play a role from the bench.

In regard to absentees, Fulham remain without the services of defender Antonee Robinson and forward Rodrigo Muniz due to knee and hamstring issues respectively.