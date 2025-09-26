Manchester City and John Stones supposedly come to an agreement over plans for the defender's future ahead of the expiry of his current contract at the end of the season.

The experienced England international can walk away from the Etihad Stadium for nothing at the end of the 2025-26 season, but he has been an important player for Pep Guardiola at the start of the current campaign.

Stones started each of Man City's first three games of the new term before picking up a muscle injury, but he was back in the first XI in midweek, captaining the Citizens to a 2-0 EFL Cup third-round win against Huddersfield Town.

However, with the likes of Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah coming through, Stones's long-term future has been the subject of much debate, especially as he also turns 32 next May.

The former Everton man is not ready to close his Man City chapter just yet, though, as The Mirror claims that he will soon open talks over a contract extension with the Sky Blues.

Stones, Man City 'to open talks' over new contract

Both Stones and head coach Guardiola supposedly want to prolong their partnership for a little while longer, and the former is 'hopeful' of agreeing an extension ahead of negotiations with club chiefs.

The centre-back is apparently after a two-year renewal until the summer of 2028, which would see him stay on until his 34th birthday, and he would also be willing to commit to the club for the remainder of his playing career.

Stones is therefore ostensibly preparing to retire at the Etihad Stadium, while in the boardroom, chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak is 'desperate' to avoid losing the defender for nothing in the summer of 2026.

The Sky Blues forked out £48m to bring Stones to the Etihad from Everton in 2016, since when the 31-year-old has appeared in 282 matches for the club in all competitions, registering 19 goals and nine assists in the process.

Including two Community Shields, Stones has won a staggering 17 major honours during his time in Manchester, including six Premier League crowns, the 2022-23 Champions League title and the Club World Cup.

Man City's contract drive showing no signs of slowing down

City may never be able to tell whether Stones's next injury is just around the corner, so any reluctance to offer him fresh terms would have been understandable, but a two-year extension is a victory for all parties.

When fully fit, the England international remains a crucial cog in Guardiola's system - which he knows like the back of his hand by now - and the likes of Khusanov, Reis and Bah could hardly be learning from a better mentor.

Stones could pen fresh terms shortly after long-serving centre-back partner Ruben Dias extended his stay until 2029, and City have been on quite the defensive contract drive of late.

The Sky Blues have also agreed an extension with 20-year-old Rico Lewis until the summer of 2030, while Nico O'Reilly has just signed a new contract too.

Once Stones's renewal is sorted, expect Man City chiefs to switch their attention to Rodri and Phil Foden, both of whom are due to become free agents at the end of the 2026-27 season.