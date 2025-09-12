Manchester City confirm that Rico Lewis has signed a long-term contract extension until 2030, and Pep Guardiola now has two new prioritiy deals to sort out at the Etihad.

Manchester City have announced that Rico Lewis has signed a new long-term deal with the Sky Blues, which will keep the versatile Englishman at the club until the summer of 2030.

The 20-year-old has blossomed into a key player for Pep Guardiola since making his Citizens breakthrough as a teenager, and he is already just three appearances shy of 100 for the Premier League powerhouses.

Lewis has registered five goals and 10 assists in his first 97 games for Man City, and it was reported last month that the Sky Blues were working to agree a contract extension with the 2004-born defender.

Lewis's previous terms - which he signed in 2023 - did not expire until the end of the 2027-28 season, but he has now put pen to paper on a two-year extension, which is expected to include a significant pay rise.

"Manchester City mean everything to me so to have been given the opportunity to sign this new contract is such a special moment both for me personally and my family," Lewis told the official Man City website after his new agreement was announced.

'Rico Lewis embodies everything that Man City aspire to be'

"I am still improving and developing as a player, and I know that the opportunity to carry on working with Pep, his coaching team and our amazing squad will only help me to keep getting better.

"I have spent so much of my life at this club. City means everything to me, so to be able to stay longer makes me incredibly happy. It’s an absolute honour and privilege to represent the Club every single day and to play in front of our fantastic fans who have always been so supportive of me.

"I will give everything to try and help us look to achieve more success both this season and beyond and with the world class squad we have, I very am excited about what the future holds for the Club."

City's director of football Hugo Viana added: "Rico embodies everything we aspire to be at Manchester City, and we are delighted he has signed his new contract.

“He is hugely talented and already has acquired a wealth of experience. Despite only being 20, he is hungry to keep learning and improving. His attitude is first class and exactly what we look for in a young player.

“Having come through our Academy, Rico carries with him all the values that underpin Manchester City and he cares deeply about the Club. And we have no doubt at all he will play a very big part in our endeavour to help bring more success to the Club going forward.”

Lewis signs new City deal: What are Guardiola's next contract priorities?

Already a two-time Champions League winner, Club World Cup winner and Champions League winner with Man City, there were few concerns - if any - over where Lewis's long-term future lay.

The versatile right-back has extended his terms at the Etihad shortly after Ruben Dias also put pen to paper on a new agreement until 2029, and attention could now turn to a couple of integral players whose deals run out in 2027.

As things stand, Rodri and Phil Foden can walk away from the club for free at the end of next season, and the former has long been linked with a lucrative move back to Spain with Real Madrid.

However, City will almost certainly work to keep the Ballon d'Or winner at the club for a little while longer, while Foden should also be in line for fresh terms, even though he has struggled to replicate his 2023-24 form.

Nathan Ake and Mateo Kovacic are both out of contract in 2027 too, while John Stones and Bernardo Silva can go next year, but City may not stand in the experienced quartet's way of leaving.