Manchester City must allegedly fend off interest from four clubs - including a Big Six rival - to keep hold of talented academy product Nico O'Reilly.

The 20-year-old has unexpectedly blossomed as a left-back in Pep Guardiola's system over the past year and held his own against Noni Madueke in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.

O'Reilly came through the Citizens' youth ranks as an attacking midfielder, but he has now found success in Guardiola's backline, while also retaining an attacking threat.

The 2005-born talent has scored five goals and provided two assists in 26 appearances for the Sky Blues across all competitions, including three strikes and two helpers from six FA Cup matches last season.

O'Reilly's current deal at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire in the summer of 2028, but it was reported earlier this summer that the youngster had verbally agreed an extension with Man City until the end of the 2029-30 season.

Chelsea among four clubs keen on O'Reilly?

However, fresh terms have supposedly not deterred interested parties, as Football Insider claims that a handful of clubs remain keen on poaching O'Reilly from the Etihad, including Chelsea.

Rather than back off after learning of O'Reilly's new deal, Chelsea have supposedly 'increased their pursuit' of the versatile Englishman and will continue to monitor his progress at City over the coming months.

Leeds United are also said to have taken a liking to O'Reilly, while German giants Bayer Leverkusen and seven-time Ligue 1 champions Lyon have been alerted to his progress in sky blue too.

The most likely scenario is that O'Reilly remains at the Etihad, though, and City will be well-placed to demand a premium fee for his services, so long as there are no last-minute issues with his contract renewal.

O'Reilly was called up to the England Under-21 squad in September ahead of a possible first appearance for Lee Carsley's side, but he was forced to withdraw from the selection due to injury.

Why do Chelsea want to sign O'Reilly?

Primarily now featuring as a left-back following his feats as an attacking midfielder, O'Reilly is also not a total stranger to playing as a centre-back, where his 6ft 4in frame comes in incredibly handy.

Chelsea could do with additional options on that side of the defence following Levi Colwill's devastating ACL injury; while the Blues have signed Jorrel Hato from Ajax, the teenager is not quite as well-versed in Premier League football as O'Reilly is.

Furthermore, Axel Disasi has been frozen out of the squad, Benoit Badiashile is struggling with a muscle injury and is only a fringe squad member anyway, while Wesley Fofana's next fitness issue is ostensibly always just around the corner.

Enzo Maresca could also revert O'Reilly to a number 10 in order to compete with and cover Cole Palmer; Facundo Buonanotte's loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion does not include an option or obligation for a permanent switch.