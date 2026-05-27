Manchester United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes admits he was "very close" to joining different Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 27 May 2026 10:04

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he almost joined Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career.

The Red Devils playmaker has just completed one of the best seasons of his career, most notably for the record-breaking 21 assists that he contributed in the Premier League.

However, the Portugal international is in the headlines for different reasons, including a spat with club legend Roy Keane and ongoing speculation regarding his future.

At this point in time, it feels highly likely that Fernandes will extend his five-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, speaking to The Diary of a SEO podcast, Fernandes revealed that he almost made the switch to Spurs in 2019.

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Fernandes makes Spurs revelation

Spurs, at the time, wanted to sign Fernandes as Christian Eriksen's replacement, but Sporting Lisbon ultimately chose to retain his services during that particular summer.

Fernandes said: "Yeah, I spoke with Tottenham, and we were very close to getting an agreement done.

"Then, in the last two days of the market, Sporting just said, 'We're not going to sell him. We're going to keep him because we need him.

"Yes, because I wanted to play in the Premier League, because for me it is the best league in the world. It's the most competitive one. It's the one that I think when you grow up, you dream to play for you know, like full stadiums, top clubs, top players.

"Obviously, I was lucky enough that my dream club to play in England was Man United, and obviously, Tottenham at the time was the option I had, and I was very, very happy to join them because they showed me the process that they were going through."

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What are Fernandes' options this summer?

With Fernandes having one year left on his contract, Man United naturally want to negotiate a renewal as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Fernandes - now 31 years of age - is known to have admirers in Saudi Arabia, and it is plausible that a big-money offer could arrive.

Man United qualifying for the Champions League may ultimately lead to Fernandes wanting to pen fresh terms at the Theatre of Dreams.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether he will want to make a final decision on his future before or after the World Cup.