Man Utd transfer news: Sandro Tonali boost revealed as Michael Carrick eyes ‘£116m double deal’

By Oliver Thomas | 26 May 2026 13:40 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 13:42

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick could enter the 2026-27 with two new midfielders costing a combined £116m at his disposal, according to a report.

The Red Devils are preparing for life back in the Champions League after Carrick inspired the club to a third-placed finish in the Premier League following his January arrival.

It was confirmed last week that Carrick has penned a two-year contract to remain as Man United manager on a permanent basis, and the process of strengthening his first-team squad has already begun.

With Casemiro bidding farewell to Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of June, Man United will prioritise midfield reinforcements this summer.

Atalanta BC star Ederson has quickly emerged as a leading target, and it is understood that a ‘full agreement’ is in place for the 26-year-old to join Man United in a deal worth £46m.

The Brazilian is believed to have already reached a verbal agreement over a five-year contract and he could become Man United’s first signing of the Carrick era before the 2026 World Cup begins.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Man Utd ‘expected’ to agree Tonali deal despite value disparity

Once that deal is finalised, the Red Devils will then turn their attention to signing another midfielder, with Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali said to be one of their primary targets.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, via the Evening Standard, Newcastle value Tonali at around £86m, but Man United are only willing to commit to £70m.

Although there is a difference in valuation between the two clubs, there is said to be an expectation that an agreement will be reached and Tonali will become a Man United player this summer.

Tonali is increasingly likely to leave Newcastle after the club failed to qualify for any European competition, finishing down in 12th place and five points behind rivals Sunderland who secured Europa League football for next season.

The 26-year-old Italy international is regarded as a key figure in Eddie Howe’s team and played 53 times across all competitions in the 2025-26 season – only Malick Thiaw (4,641) played more minutes for the Magpies than Tonali (4,021).

Tonali still has two years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, but he could soon be one of a few high-profile Newcastle stars to leave the club, with Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall among those who have also been linked with an exit.