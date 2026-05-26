World Cup 2026: The Cage is back! Reviving Nike's Iconic 3v3 tournament with today's biggest stars

By Ben Knapton | 26 May 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 13:21

In the summer of 2002, Nike launched one of the most memorable football campaigns ever produced. The Cage dropped viewers into a steel-walled arena where the world's best players fought it out in raw, stripped-back 3v3 matches with Eric Cantona as a referee.

First goal wins. No second chance. Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Thierry Henry, Francesco Totti, Roberto Carlos, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Patrick Vieira, Rio Ferdinand, Luis Enrique and Hidetoshi Nakata were some of the legends that all stepped inside.

The losing team was eliminated on the spot. It was football at its most primal, and it became an instant cultural landmark.

Now, more than two decades later, The Cage is back.

The Cage returns for the 2026 World Cup!

© Sports Mole / Johann Crochet

Sports Mole is bringing the concept back to life with a modern twist, uniting football fans across continents through a coordinated editorial series spanning with nine partners : Topmercato.fr, Afrik-Foot (France, Nigeria and South Africa), Soccernet.ng, Trivela.com.br, Umdoisesportes.com.br, Sports Mole and Alairelibre.cl.

The format stays true to the original DNA. Sixteen trios of three players each enter a knockout bracket, starting from the round of 16 and progressing through quarter-finals, semi-finals and a grand final. One loss and you are out.

The lineup reads like a who's who of modern football. For those of an England persuasion, Cole Palmer will have a point to prove in the cage after being left out of Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad. The Chelsea playmaker joins forces with Barcelona phenom Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain starlet Desire Doue in Generation ¡Ole!.

However, three Lions who did make the cut - Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane - will be competing for Cage stardom. The former links up with Rayan Cherki and Joao Neves in Diamants eclatants, Bellingham is part of Red Redemption with old Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, while Kane joins Kenan Yildiz and Joao Pedro in Ottoman Spurs.

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe leads Atlas Tango alongside Hakimi and Enzo Fernandez. Vinicius Junior, De Bruyne and Nuno Mendes form the tantalizing Favela Royale. Lionel Messi anchors Rosario Rumble with Xavi Simons and Victor Osimhen, while Erling Haaland powers Viking Voltage with Raphinha and Kalidou Koulibaly. Every corner of the football world is represented, from Son Heung-min's Seoul Storm to Lyle Foster's Soweto Samba and Cristiano Ronaldo's aptly named Final Bosses.

World Cup 2026 The Cage: Fans choose the winners of each match

© Sports Mole / Johann Crochet

Each trio carries a unique identity and a carefully chosen name that reflects the cultural roots and playing styles of its members. Red Redemption brings together Mane and Salah, the Liverpool old-friends. Balkan Ballers unites Luka Modric with Endrick and Patrik Schick in one of the tournament's most unpredictable combinations.

The outcome of every match rests entirely in the hands of the fans. At each round of the tournament, readers across Sports Mole and its partners platforms will be able to vote for the trio they believe would win the clash. No algorithms, no editorial picks. The community decides who advances and who gets knocked out. It is a pure, democratic bracket where passion, loyalty and heated debate settle the score.

The Cage door is open. Who walks out?