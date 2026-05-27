Liverpool transfer news: 'He is the perfect successor to Salah' — Michael Owen's advice to the Reds

By Axel Clody | 27 May 2026 07:28

Mohamed Salah's departure from Liverpool is already sending ripples through the transfer market — and former Reds striker Michael Owen has a very clear idea of who should fill the void at Anfield.

Salah played his final game for Liverpool in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford on the last day of the Premier League season, with the Egyptian having confirmed back in March that he would be leaving the club after nine years. Despite the disappointment of finishing fifth, the Reds secured Champions League football for next season, and their search for a new attacking identity begins immediately.

Owen points Liverpool towards Bowen

© Imago / NurPhoto

Speaking on talkSPORT and Premier League Productions, Owen was unambiguous about who he would sign.

"Mo Salah has gone now from Liverpool. I think Bowen is the absolute perfect replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool. If something really, really interesting is offered, I've said for a long time, I don't make any apologies for it."

Owen went further, explaining why he believes the West Ham captain is the right fit for Arne Slot's side: "I was lucky enough to do a striking masterclass for a TV show with him last season and I couldn't believe it. Left foot, right foot, bang, bang, corners, pace — a real top finisher. He's a brilliant player."

"If an opportunity came along for him like that, to play for Liverpool, then even the most ardent West Ham fan couldn't begrudge that. Instead of playing in the Championship, go to one of the best teams in the world and fill Mo Salah's boots — it's really exciting for him."

Bowen plays down exit talk — for now

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

West Ham were relegated on the final day despite a 3-0 win over Leeds United, with Tottenham's victory over Everton condemning the Hammers to the Championship.

Bowen adopted a cautious tone when asked about his future after the confirmation of West Ham's drop, insisting his focus remains on helping the club bounce back. The 29-year-old, who has spent over six years at the London Stadium and scored 84 goals in 277 appearances, acknowledged that transfer speculation was inevitable but stopped short of fuelling it.

"I have a contract here. I've been here six and a half years," he said. "There will be rumours, there will be conversations. At the end of the day what I see is this club getting back to the Premier League, because that's where it belongs. Never say never about the future. Right now, my focus is getting this club back to the Premier League."

Would Bowen be a like-for-like Salah replacement?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

While the two players share a natural right-wing position, their profiles are notably different. Bowen contributes more to build-up play and defensive pressing, while Salah was renowned as a more aggressive, direct finisher who consistently delivered 20-plus goals per season.

At Liverpool, Bowen would initially play a complementary role in an attack that already includes Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo. However, with Ekitike sidelined until at least early 2027 with an Achilles injury, an additional wide option has become an urgent priority.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea were all reported by The Guardian to be monitoring Bowen's situation, with the player's market value expected to rise sharply following West Ham's relegation.