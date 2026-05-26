PSG, Liverpool 'in talks' with £86m attacker over ambitious summer move

By Carter White | 26 May 2026 17:12

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande this summer.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest offensive talents in European football right now, attracting interest from across the divisions on the continent.

Diomande is said to be a leading transfer target for Liverpool, who are looking to bounce back following a difficult Premier League campaign.

The Reds came nowhere near retaining their top-flight crown, finishing below Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Aston Villa in the league standings.

This has led to speculation surrounding the future of Arne Slot, however, it appears that the Dutchman is set to manage the club next season.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

PSG, Liverpool fighting for Diomande?

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, two European giants are in talks with the representatives of RB Leipzig's Diomande over the potential summer move.

The report claims that both European champions PSG and Liverpool are keen on securing a deal for the services of the 19-year-old ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

It is understood that the decision of which club to pick will be made purely by Diomande, who has netted 12 goals in the Bundesliga this term.

Alternatively, there is the option for the youngster to remain at his current employers, who have tabled a new contract for the attacker.

As well as Diomande, it is believed that Liverpool are admirers of PSG attacker Bradley Barcola, who could depart Parc des Princes this summer.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool's rebuild job

It is a summer of seismic change for Liverpool. who are waving goodbye to one of their greatest-ever players at the end of this season.

Mohamed Salah has now played his final match for the Reds following the conclusion of the Premier League season.

Slot's winning machine needs a few tweaks ahead of next campaign, with a Salah replacement high up the priority list.