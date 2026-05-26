Preview: Tigre vs Alianza Atletico - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 26 May 2026 16:21 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 16:57

Looking to book a spot in the knockout stages of the competition, Tigre welcome Alianza Atletico to Estadio Jose Dellagiovanna for a Copa Sudamericana match on Thursday night.

El Matador need a positive result from this final group match to keep their continental dreams alive, whereas El Vendava are heading towards an early exit.

Match preview

Since a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sarmiento on the domestic scene on April 25, Tigre have strung together a four-game unbeaten run (W1 D3) across all competitions, keeping their Copa Sudamericana dreams alive.

In a clash which had major ramifications for the identity of the second-placed team in Group A, El Matador and America de Cali shared the spoils last time out, when David Romero found the net for the visitors.

Tumbling towards the final round of fixtures in the group stage, Tigre are currently occupying third spot in the standings, two points behind the aforementioned Red Devils with just three points left to fight for.

As a result, Tigre need to win on Thursday night to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages of Copa Sudamericana - a competition they came second place in during the 2012 campaign.

Branded as the relative minnows and underdogs of a competitive Group A, Alianza Atletico have lived up to those pre-season tags, with Thursday night's visitors yet to pick up a win in the competition.

El Vendava's winless run in the continental tournament extended to a damning five matches on May 22, when the Peruvians and Macara played out an uninspiring goalless draw at Estadio Bellavista in Ecuador.

Sitting in the middle of their domestic league and yet to win a match in the Sudamericana, Alianza are currently occupying bottom spot of Group A, unable to sneak into the top two during the final gameweek.

Enjoying a nomadic career across South America, veteran Franco Emir Coronel is the shining light for El Vendava at the top end of the pitch, with the 32-year-old netting four goals in all competitions so far.

Tigre Copa Sudamericana form:

D L W D D

Tigre form (all competitions):

D L W D D D

Alianza Atletico Copa Sudamericana form:

D L L L D

Alianza Atletico form (all competitions):

W L L W D D

Team News

Tigre are without the talent of Simon Rivero, who picked up a serious knee injury at the beginning of the calendar year.

Also out due to a knee-related problem, Santiago Gimenez has failed to feature in 2026 for Thursday's hosts.

Scoring in Alianza's most recent league fixture, midfielder Hernan Lupu is hoping for a continental start this week.

Providing an assist last time out in Peru's top flight, Ariel Munoz was forced off after 32 minutes with an injury.

Tigre possible starting lineup:

Zenobio; Moreno, Barrioneuvo, Arias, Alvarez; Garay, Saralegui, Leyes, Elias; Romero, Russo

Alianza Atletico possible starting lineup:

Prieto; Perleche, Villegas, Lujan, Gordillo; Del Castillo, Diaz, Lupu; Perez, Robaldo, Penilla

We say: Tigre 2-0 Alianza Atletico

With zero chance of making the knockout stages, Alianza should be there for the taking on Thursday night.

Anything other than a Tigre victory would be highly surprising as they chase down a top-two finish in Group A.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.