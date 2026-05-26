Preview: America de Cali vs Macara - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 26 May 2026 15:38

Looking to secure their spot in the knockout stages, America de Cali host Macara for a Copa Sudamericana clash in Colombia on Thursday night.

Los Diablos Rojos are in the midst of a concerning winless run, and the same can be said for Celestes, who have performed well in this competition so far.

Match preview

Since a 2-0 victory over Alianza Atletico in the Copa Sudamericana on May 7, America de Cali have endured a three-game winless run (D2 L1), throwing their domestic and continental ambitions in doubt.

Los Diablos Rojos' qualification to the next stage of the Sudamericana will go to the final round of fixtures in the group after a 1-1 draw against Tigre last time out, when Tomas Angel bagged a second-half equaliser for the hosts.

Collecting a respectable tally of eight points from their opening five contests in the section, America de Cali are sitting in second spot in the standings, two points above third-placed Tigre with a single fixture remaining.

As a result, a victory on Colombian soil on Thursday night for the hosts would guarantee a spot in the knockout stages of the Sudamericana - a competition that they are yet to lift despite four runner-up placements in Copa Libertadores.

Sitting in eighth position in the top flight of Ecuador, Macara are the surprise leaders of the pack in Copa Sudamericana, with Thursday night's visitors enjoying a five-game unbeaten run (W2 D3) in the competition.

The latest of those matches without defeat came with a dose of disappointment, however, with Guillermo Sanguinetti's side sharing the spoils with bottom side Alianza following an uninspiring goalless draw.

Winning just one of their past six matches across domestic and continental action (D2 L3), the group leaders are unusually the out-of-form side heading into Thursday night's crucial clash in Colombia.

Sitting three points clear of third-placed Tigre in Group A, Celestes would require a significant shift in results over the final gameweek to see them miss out on qualification to the knockout stages.

America de Cali Copa Sudamericana form:

D W L W D

America de Cali form (all competitions):

L W W D L D

Macara Copa Sudamericana form:

D W W D D

Macara form (all competitions):

L D W L D L

Team News

America de Cali remain without the services of Marcos David Mina Lucumi, who is sidelined until the beginning of June due to a knee injury.

Also battling against a knee-related issue, striker Yeison Guzman is unable to feature for the Colombian hosts on Thursday night.

After losing a domestic match over the weekend, Macara could make some alterations to their starting XI for continental action.

As a result, the places of Tommy Chamba and Jose Klinger are under threat, with Matias Miranda potentially being promoted from the bench.

America de Cali possible starting lineup:

Jean; Romero, Tovar, Mina, Rosero; Carrascal, Escobar, Angel, Lucumi, Palacios; Ramos

Macara possible starting lineup:

Rodriguez; Espinoza, Etchebarne, Marrufo, Ayala; Estacio, Cazares, Chala, Miranda, Klinger; Ferro

We say: America de Cali 2-1 Macara

On home soil and requiring a win to guarantee progression, America de Cali are surely the favourites for Thursday night, however, Macara are capable of putting up a good fight in Colombia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.