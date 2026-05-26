Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Conference League final

By Ben Knapton | 26 May 2026 14:19

European final two of three for the 2026-27 campaign is imminent, as Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano do battle with the Conference League trophy on the line.

Premier League and La Liga are fighting for third-tier European glory for the second year running, after Palace's London rivals Chelsea thumped Real Betis 4-1 in last year's showpiece event.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to tune into the event.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano kick off?

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will kick off the Conference League final at 8pm UK time on Wednesday evening.

The Europa League final between Freiburg and Aston Villa kicked off at the same time, but Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal in the Champions League final commences at 5pm UK time.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano being played?

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano are scrapping at the Red Bull Arena, the home of Bundesliga powerhouses RB Leipzig.

The stadium holds just over 47,000 spectators and previously hosted matches at the 2006 World Cup and Euro 2024

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano in the UK

TV channels

The Conference League final will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK.

Paying subscribers can access TNT Sports 1 on channel numbers 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (BT/EE TV)

Online streaming

If you have the TNT Sports add-on as part of your TV package, you can watch the game on your TV streaming app, such as Sky Go or Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, TNT Sports is available on HBO Max and is priced at £30.99 per month for a sports subscription.

Highlights

The TNT Sports website and YouTube channel will upload highlights of the game shortly after full time.

Snippets will also be posted on the @footballontnt X account during the match.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano?

A spot in the 2026-27 Europa League, a first-ever European trophy, and for Rayo Vallecano, a maiden major honour in any competition.

The La Liga upstarts have only ever won a handful of third-tier titles and one Segunda Division crown in 2017-18, but never have they been so close to a top-level prize - their first and only other European sojourn was a 2000-01 UEFA Cup run to the quarter-finals.

However, Palace have become accustomed to challenging for top prizes under Oliver Glasner, who led the Eagles to an FA Cup and Community Shield double at Wembley in 2025 and could now bid farewell on the highest of highs.

Furthermore, as neither Crystal Palace nor Vallecano qualified for Europe via their league positions, Wednesday's final is their last chance to return to the continent for the upcoming campaign.