Crystal Palace lineup vs. Rayo Vallecano: Predicted XI for Conference League final after Adam Wharton scare

By Ben Knapton | 25 May 2026 11:51

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is hopeful over the fitness of Adam Wharton ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

The midfielder came on at half time in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal but lasted 16 minutes before having to head back to the dugout with an ankle injury.

Glasner is confident that Wharton has not sustained a serious injury and will be fine to line up from the start on Wednesday, but the Englishman's condition will still need to be assessed closer to kickoff.

Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma are ready to deputise alongside Daichi Kamada if need be, while Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell are guarantees either side of the midfield duo in Glasner's 3-4-3.

Chris Richards is also carrying an ankle injury, albeit a more serious one - two torn ligaments - so the USA international is highly unlikely to be available for the match.

Instead, number one Dean Henderson will be shielded by Jaydee Canvot, Chadi Riad and Maxence Lacroix, who looks set to play his final game for Palace in Germany.

Scorer of an unrivalled nine Conference League goals this season - including at least one in each of his last five - Ismaila Sarr will operate in a three-pronged attack with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Yeremy Pino once more.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Riad, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino