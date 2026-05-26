West Ham transfer news: £10m Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal ‘targeted’ by Premier League club amid ‘serious interest’

By Oliver Thomas | 26 May 2026 14:35 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 14:35

West Ham United could lose right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, according to a report.

Despite beating Leeds 3-0 on the final weekend of the season, the Hammers will drop down into the Championship for the first time since 2012 following a final-day triumph for relegation rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is facing an uncertain future at the London Stadium, with talks understood to have already been held ahead of a significant summer of change at the club.

Captain Jarrod Bowen has hinted that he could stay at West Ham next season, but a plethora of other first-team players could be heading for the exit door as the club plans to raise funds to balance their books.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham need to generate around £150m from player sales to improve the club’s financial situation, with relegation alone costing them £100m.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Everton among clubs who hold ‘serious interest’ in Wan-Bissaka

The report adds that Wan-Bissaka is one player who is the subject of ‘serious interest’ from a number of clubs, with David Moyes’s Everton said to be targeting a £10m move for the defender.

Moyes is in the market for a new right-back now that Seamus Coleman has ended a proud 17-year playing career on Merseyside.

Coleman, who may take up a coaching role at Everton if he decides to retire, was limited to only seven first-team appearances in the 2025-26 campaign, largely due to injury.

Jake O’Brien, meanwhile, established himself as the club’s first-choice right-back, starting 38 games in all competitions, while he is also capable of playing as a centre-back along with James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Moyes would like to strengthen the depth of Everton’s squad in key areas ahead of the new season, and the addition of Wan-Bissaka would provide O’Brien with stiff competition for the right-back position.

© Imago

Everton eye move for established Premier League defender in Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka will represent DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup next month and it remains to be seen whether his future at club level will be decided before the tournament begins.

The 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the Hammers and has played regularly since completing a £15m move from Manchester United.

The former Crystal Palace youngster, who was a £50m signing for the Red Devils in 2019, is still regarded as one of the strongest one-on-one defenders in the Premier League, but he has also added an attacking dimension to his game at West Ham.

Wan Bissaka played 25 times in the Premier League for West Ham in the 2025-26 season, with 18 appearances made at right-back and eight as a wing-back, chipping in with three assists.

Although Everton failed to qualify for Europe and finished down in 13th place in the top-flight table, a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium could still appeal to Wan-Bissaka if he is assured of regular game time.