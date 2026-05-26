Man City news: Five more departures confirmed after Pep Guardiola exit as Etihad exodus continues

By Oliver Thomas | 26 May 2026 16:53

Manchester City have announced that five members of the club’s backroom staff will leave the club following the completion of the 2025-26 season.

The news comes after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed last week that he will stepping down from his post after 10 legendary years at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola won a total of 20 trophies as Man City manager, including six Premier League titles, and took charge of his 593rd and final match on Sunday when the Citizens lost 2-1 at home to Aston Villa in a dead-rubber fixture.

Captain Bernardo Silva and long-serving defender John Stones have also bid farewell to the club, as they prepare to embark on a fresh challenge when their contract expires at the end of June.

In a statement on Man City’s official website, the club have confirmed that Pep Lijnders, Kolo Toure, Lorenzo Buenaventura, Manel Estiarte and Xabi Mancisidor will all be leaving in the summer.

Lijnders only arrived last summer to work as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola, having previously enjoyed success working under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Dutchman departs after helping Guardiola and his Citizens squad win both the EFL Cup and FA Cup, as well as finish second in the Premier League table.

Toure, who won a Premier League title as a player with Man City, also leaves after just one season with the senior team, having previously supporting the coach of the club’s Under-18s squad.

Having served under Guardiola across his entire career at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City, fitness coach Buenaventura and technical staff member Estiarte will also be departing this summer.

Head of Goalkeeping Mancisidor is also leaving, ending his 13-year association with the Citizens after joining in the summer of 2013 to work under Manuel Pellegrini.

Set-piece coach set to stay at Man City under new manager Maresca

Guardiola and his departing staff were all present during Man City’s trophy parade, celebrating their 2025-26 domestic cup double, before attending the ‘After Party’ at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester to celebrate Guardiola’s legacy at the club.

Meanwhile, it is understood that set-piece coach James French - who joined from Liverpool last summer - is set to remain in his position at Man City and will work alongside new manager Enzo Maresca, who is expected to bring in some of his own staff members.

Maresca has allegedly signed a three-year contract to succeed Guardiola as Man City manager, but it remains to be seen when the club will make an official announcement of his arrival.