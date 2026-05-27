Real Madrid transfer news: Nico Paz 'wants' Como stay amid Bernabeu return links due to one key factor

By Ben Sully | 27 May 2026 01:09 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 01:41

Como attacker Nico Paz is reportedly keen to remain with the Italian club ahead of Real Madrid's decision over his buyback clause.

Paz worked his way through Real Madrid's youth system and made eight appearances for the senior side before he joined Como in the summer of 2024.

The Argentina international has impressed in his two seasons in Italy, registering 19 goals and 15 assists in 75 competitive appearances.

Paz finished the recent Serie A season with 12 goals and six assists, helping Como beat AC Milan and Juventus to Champions League qualification.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Paz outlines stance over Real Madrid return

Having impressed with his performances in Serie A, Paz has been heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid this summer.

Los Blancos have the chance to utilise a €9m (£7.7m) buyback option, although the window to activate the deal will only be open for the next two weeks.

Otherwise, Real Madrid will have to wait until next summer when they will be able to purchase Paz for €10m (£8.6m).

According to Sky Sports News, Paz wants to stay at Como for at least another season rather than return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The update suggests that Cesc Fabregas is a factor in Paz's transfer stance, with the 21-year-old keen to continue his development under the tutelage of Como's head coach.

However, Jose Mourinho, who is set to return to Real Madrid this summer, had made it clear that he wants to add Paz to the squad ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Mourinho's appointment has been delayed due to Real Madrid's presidential elections, although Florentino Perez is widely expected to fend off Enrico Riquelme to secure another term as president.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

What has Fabregas said about Paz's future?

Fabregas has reiterated Paz's importance to his squad, revealing his desire to keep him at the club for the 2026-27 season.

“He’s a very important player for our growth,” Fabregas said as per Football Italia.

“We’ve grown with him, and he’s grown with us. It’s an important match, let’s see what happens, but we want him to stay.”

From Paz's perspective, he will know that he is guaranteed regular football at Como, something that offers more appeal now that the Italian side are in the Champions League.

In contrast, a return to Real Madrid could see his game time dramatically reduce due to potential competition with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Arder Guler and Brahim Diaz.