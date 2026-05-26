Preview: Bragantino vs Carabobo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 26 May 2026 23:52 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 23:52

Red Bull Bragantino and Carabobo go head to head at the Cicero de Souza Marques Stadium in the final round of matches in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday morning.

The Massa Bruta know anything less than a win here will see their continental journey come to an end, as they sit third in the standings, two points behind the Venezuelan outfit in second place.

Match preview

Red Bull Bragantino kicked off their continental campaign against Thursday’s visitors on April 9, when head coach Vagner Mancini chose to rest his starters due to the demanding Brasileirao schedule and ended up paying a heavy price for the decision.

With Ezequiel Neira breaking the deadlock after just eight minutes at the Estadio Misael Delgado, Carabobo turned in a resilient defensive display to see out a 1-0 victory and leave the visitors rock-bottom in Group H.

The opening-day defeat killed off any margin for error for Massa Bruta in the group, and in their following four matches, Bragantino responded with home and away victories over Blooming before claiming an important draw against River Plate in Buenos Aires last Thursday.

Despite their turnaround, Mancini’s men failed to guarantee their spot in the knockout stages heading into the final matchday, as they sit third in Group H with seven points from a possible 15, two points behind second-placed Carabobo in the playoff qualifying spot.

In the Brasileirao, a recent upturn in form has the Sao Paulo outfit in high spirits, having picked up three wins from their most recent four matches, including a 3-0 victory over Vasco da Gama courtesy of strikes from Rodriguinho, Isidro Pitta and Fernando.

This fine run of results has seen Bragantino move closer to the Copa Libertadores qualification places, as they sit fifth in the Brasileirao standings, level on points with Coritiba and one point behind fourth-placed Athletico Paranaense.

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

On the other hand, Carabobo journey to Braganca Paulista in the driver’s seat, having picked up nine points from their five matches so far, meaning they need only a draw to advance to the Copa Sudamericana playoff round.

There has been a clear contrast between their performances on the road and when playing on home turf, with Daniel Farias’s men losing four of their last seven away matches across all competitions since mid-March.

However, two of their three Sudamericana victories have come at the Misael Delgado Stadium, with defeats coming in both home and away fixtures against River Plate, highlighting their struggles against technically superior opponents.

In Valencia, Carabobo scored early and protected their advantage against Bragantino to see out the win, but in Braganca Paulista, the scenario is expected to be the opposite, with the Venezuelan side needing to withstand sustained pressure from Massa Bruta for much of the 90 minutes.

Farias’s side make the trip to Cicero de Souza Marques Stadium fresh off the back of a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Tachira in the Venezuelan Primera Division, with Luis Daniel Gonzalez keeping his cool under pressure to convert his 90th-minute penalty and cancel out Edson Castillo’s 75th-minute opener.

Bragantino Copa Sudamericana form:

L

W

L

W

D

Bragantino form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

D

W

Carabobo Copa Sudamericana form:

W

L

W

L

W

Carabobo form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino head into the decisive clash with several absentees, as the likes of Davi Gomes, Ryan, Matheus Fernandes, Eduardo, Fabinho and goalkeeper Fabricio remain sidelined through injury, while Guzman Rodriguez is still recovering fitness.

However, they will be boosted by the return of Pedro Henrique, who is available for selection on Thursday after serving a suspension in the Brasileirao clash against Vasco da Gama last time out.

Isidro Pitta has been a standout performer for Bragantino, and the Paraguayan striker, who has scored eight goals this season, should spearhead the attack, while Henry Mosquera remains the team’s most explosive player in transitions and individual plays down the flanks.

Rodriguinho should remain in the starting lineup after scoring against Vasco at the weekend, while Eric Ramires appears to have the edge in the battle for a midfield spot alongside Gabriel.

Carabobo, meanwhile, heads into Thursday’s decisive matchup without significant absences, and Farias is expected to maintain the core lineup used throughout the group stage.

Goalkeeper Lucas Bruera remains the side’s standout individual performer, especially after his decisive display in the victory over Bragantino back in April, while Alexander Gonzalez and Ezequiel Neira should form the central partnership in defence.

Edson Castillo, Maurice Cova and Matias Nunez are expected to anchor the Venezuelan outfit’s midfield, while Juan Camilo Perez and Eric Ramirez will be the visitors’ main offensive threats, using their pace in quick transitions against a Bragantino side expected to play a high line for much of the contest.

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Cleiton; Sant’Anna, Henrique, Vinicius, Capixaba; Ramires, Gabriel; Herrera, Rodriguinho, Mosquera; Pitta

Carabobo possible starting lineup:

Bruera; Tortolero, Gonzalez, Neira, Fuentes; Castillo, Cova, Nunez; Perez, Ramirez, Berrios

We say: Bragantino 2-0 Carabobo

With Bragantino needing a win in front of their home supporters, they will head into the game full of confidence after strong attacking performances against Vasco. Carabobo, meanwhile, are expected to repeat the cautious approach they have adopted away from home throughout the competition, looking to preserve the draw that guarantees qualification.

Despite their defensive resilience, Carabobo have shown difficulties against higher-level opponents and tend to struggle when subjected to long periods of pressure away from home. If Bragantino maintains the intensity displayed recently, the most likely outcome points toward them coming away with the desired result in Braganca Paulista.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.