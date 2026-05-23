Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Bragantino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 23 May 2026 15:55

Vasco welcome RB Bragantino to Sao Januario on Sunday for their 17th-round Brasileirao clash, with the hosts under mounting pressure after suffering a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Internacional, while the visitors arrive sitting sixth in the standings as they continue their push for a Copa Libertadores qualification spot. Here are the predictions for the encounter.

Vasco are striving to regain stability under Renato Gaucho, especially at Sao Januario where recent victories have provided encouragement, whereas RB Bragantino are aiming to sustain their impressive domestic form despite the physical demands created by their busy schedule across both the Brasileirao and Copa Sudamericana.

The match could prove pivotal for both clubs’ ambitions this season, as Vasco look to move closer to the top half of the table while Bragantino seek to strengthen their position in the race for continental qualification places in the 2026 Brasileirao.

Match preview

Vasco head into the fixture under intense pressure to produce an immediate response in the 2026 Brasileirao after their crushing 4-1 defeat to Internacional at Beira-Rio further exposed the club’s instability and left the Cruz-Maltino stuck in the lower half of the standings with 20 points from 16 matches, having recorded five wins, five draws and six defeats, while supporters continue to demand a strong reaction at Sao Januario.

Since Renato Gaucho took charge in March, Vasco have been going through a rebuilding process aimed at creating a more physically competitive and balanced side, with the manager overseeing eight wins, six draws and five defeats across all competitions, while encouraging signs have emerged at home where the club secured notable 2-1 victories against Palmeiras and Gremio.

Vasco’s biggest issue remains their lack of attacking efficiency, with Thiago Mendes, Brenner and Puma Rodriguez jointly leading the scoring charts on just three goals apiece, underlining the side’s struggles in front of goal, although Johan Rojas has become increasingly influential in the No. 10 role and Andres Gomez has assumed greater creative responsibility within Renato Gaucho’s tactical setup.

Recent meetings between the sides suggest another closely contested encounter with home advantage likely to play an important role, as RB Bragantino claimed a 2-0 victory at Sao Januario in the first half of the 2025 Brasileirao season before Vasco responded with a commanding 3-0 win in Braganca Paulista later in the campaign, making this weekend’s clash their first meeting of the 2026 Serie A season.

© Iconsport / SUSA

RB Bragantino travel to Sao Januario occupying sixth place with 23 points and remaining firmly in contention for a Libertadores qualification place, although Vagner Mancini’s side have come under increasing scrutiny due to inconsistent recent results and the physical strain of a demanding fixture list, with the manager relying on a system built around defensive compactness, rapid transitions and aggressive wing play.

The congested schedule has started to affect the Sao Paulo club physically, particularly after last Wednesday’s frustrating Copa Sudamericana draw against River Plate in Buenos Aires, where Bragantino conceded a dramatic equaliser deep into stoppage time, and the accumulated fatigue from international commitments now adds another layer of difficulty ahead of a challenging away assignment in the Brasileirao.

In attack, Isidro Pitta continues to stand out as Bragantino’s main threat after scoring eight goals in all competitions, including five in the Brasileirao, while Lucas Barbosa has also impressed with his growing influence in the side’s counter-attacking transitions and overall attacking play.

For Vagner Mancini, the trip to Sao Januário represents an important test in Bragantino’s 2026 campaign, especially after the Massa Bruta followed up their recent league form with a 2-0 victory over Vitoria in Braganca Paulista, and extending that positive momentum away from home against a Vasco side desperate for a response would significantly strengthen the club’s standing among the league’s leading teams.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Bragantino Brasileiro form:

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Bragantino form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vasco enter the match dealing with problems in both full-back positions after Paulo Henrique suffered a right ankle sprain during the Copa do Brasil victory over Paysandu and Cuiabano continued to struggle with a left thigh issue sustained in the defeat to Corinthians, meaning Puma Rodriguez and Lucas Piton are expected to start in the two defensive wide roles.

Renato Gaucho must also cope without suspended defender Carlos Cuesta following his red card in the heavy loss to Internacional, with Alan Saldivia likely to partner Robert Renan in central defence, while Thiago Mendes and Johan Rojas return from suspension and Adson remains doubtful because of workload management concerns.

RB Bragantino’s main absentee is centre-back Pedro Henrique, who is suspended after accumulating yellow cards in the win over Vitoria, paving the way for Gustavo Marques to join Alix and Sant'Anna in defence, while the visitors also arrive carrying fatigue from playing four matches in 14 days, including the demanding trip to Buenos Aires for their Copa Sudamericana clash against River Plate.

Despite their exhausting schedule, the Massa Bruta have avoided any significant fresh injury problems, leaving Eduardo Sasha, Lucas Barbosa and Henry Mosquera available in attack alongside leading striker Isidro Pitta, as Bragantino sit sixth with 23 points, three ahead of Vasco, and continue to target a move closer to the league’s leading pack.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo Jardim; Puma Rodriguez, Alan Saldivia, Robert Renan, Lucas Piton; Cauan Barros, Johan Rojas, Thiago Mendes; Adson, Andres Gomez, Claudio Spinelli

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Tiago Volpi; Agustín Sant'Anna, Alix, Gustavo Marques, Juninho Capixaba; Gustavo Neves, Gabriel; Lucas Barbosa, Herrera, Henry Mosquera; Isidro Pitta

We say: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Bragantino

Renato Gaucho’s Vasco have looked considerably stronger at Sao Januario, winning four of their last five home Brasileirao matches, including comeback victories against Palmeiras and Sao Paulo by identical 2-1 scorelines, and although the 4-1 defeat to Internacional was damaging, it came away from home and could inspire a strong reaction in front of their own supporters.

Bragantino may sit sixth with 23 points, but their recent form has been inconsistent with alternating wins and defeats across their last five league matches, and given their struggles away from home combined with Vasco’s impressive record at Sao Januario this season, the hosts appear to hold the advantage heading into the contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.