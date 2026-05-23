West Ham vs. Leeds: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 23 May 2026 15:46 , Last updated: 23 May 2026 15:48

Relegation-threatened West Ham United will conclude their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a clash against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammers are 18th in the Premier League table, two points behind 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while Leeds sit 14th, and the visitors can still finish as high as 11th.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does West Ham vs. Leeds kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 4pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is West Ham vs. Leeds being played?

West Ham will welcome Leeds to their home ground, the London Stadium.

The Hammers recorded a 3-1 win over Leeds when the two teams last locked horns at the London Stadium in the Premier League in May 2023.

However, Leeds beat West Ham on penalties at the home of the Hammers in the FA Cup last month.

How to watch West Ham vs. Leeds in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Football for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, BBC's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 12.10am, with highlights of all the day's Premier League action being shown.

West Ham vs. Leeds: What's the story?

It is all or nothing for West Ham on Sunday, with the Hammers either going to survive by the skin of their teeth, relegating bitter rivals Tottenham in the process, or drop down into the Championship.

It is fairly simple for West Ham - they have to win.

A victory for the Hammers would move them onto 39 points, so a defeat for Tottenham (currently on 38 points) at home to Everton would keep West Ham in the Premier League.

However, a draw for Spurs would be enough to keep them in the division unless West Ham can produce a 13-goal swing in goal difference, which is incredibly unlikely.

All of the pressure is on West Ham on Sunday, with Leeds sitting in 14th spot in the table, 11 points clear of the relegation zone, but a win for the Whites could potentially see them finish as high as 11th.

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