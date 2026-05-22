Leeds lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League final-day clash

By Oliver Thomas | 22 May 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 22 May 2026 19:02

Leeds United will be without five players for their final Premier League match of the 2025-26 season against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Noah Okafor will celebrate his 26th birthday on Sunday, but he is ruled out with a calf injury, while Anton Stach (foot), Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ilia Gruev (both hamstring) and Sean Longstaff (hernia) are also sidelined.

However, head coach Daniel Farke has confirmed that Jayden Bogle and Pascal Struijk are back in training after recovering from respective hamstring and hip problems that forced them to miss last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Brighton.

While Bogle may be ready to replace Daniel James at right wing-back, Struijk could join Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol at centre-back, which would see Sebastiaan Bornauw drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

Brighton loanee Facundo Buonanotte is available for selection after he was ineligible to face his parent club last time out. The playmaker, who has been a peripheral figure at Leeds this season, could be handed a rare appearance against West Ham.

Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Brendan Aaronson are all likely to start in central positions and could also be joined in the first XI by Buonanotte, unless Farke opts to start with two central strikers.

Indeed, Dominic Calvert-Lewin – just one goal away from 15 in the Premier League this season – has netted three times in his last three games and could be supported in attack by either Lukas Nmecha, Joel Piroe or Wilfried Gnonto.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin; Aaronson; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how West Ham United could line up against Leeds United

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for West Ham vs. Leeds:

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