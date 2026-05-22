West Ham lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for huge Premier League final-day clash

West Ham United’s only injury concern is with Adama Traore ahead of Sunday’s huge Premier League clash with Leeds United at the London Stadium.
Traore is a major doubt with a muscle problem that forced him to miss last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United. Even if the winger recovers in time, he is not expected to start against the Whites.
With West Ham needing to win to have any chance of avoiding relegation, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is set to name his strongest possible starting lineup, and that may include January signing Valentin Castellanos.
The Argentine scored a stunning second-half consolation goal against Newcastle after coming off the bench less than half an hour into the match at St James’ Park. Should he start on Sunday, he may take the place of Callum Wilson up front.
Captain Jarrod Bowen, who has assisted eight of West Ham’s last 12 Premier League goals, and former Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville are both expected to continue in the final third, while Tomas Soucek and in-demand Mateus Fernandes are set to retain their starting spots in centre-midfield.
Nuno will weigh up whether to begin with a back five or revert to a four-man defence. Opting for the latter could see Jean-Clair Todibo make way and either Pablo or Soungoutou Magassa handed a start.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are expected to start as either full-backs or wing-backs, with Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi - set to play his final game for West Ham - and Konstantinos Mavropanos continuing at the heart of the defence.
West Ham United possible starting lineup:
Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Fernandes; Bowen, Pablo, Summerville; Castellanos
> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up against West Ham United
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