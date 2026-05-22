Premier League Gameweek 38
West Ham
May 24, 2026 4.00pm
London Stadium
Leeds

West Ham lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for huge Premier League final-day clash

By | , Last updated:

Castellanos or Wilson up front? Predicted West Ham lineup vs. Leeds
© Iconsport / PA Images

West Ham United’s only injury concern is with Adama Traore ahead of Sunday’s huge Premier League clash with Leeds United at the London Stadium.

Traore is a major doubt with a muscle problem that forced him to miss last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United. Even if the winger recovers in time, he is not expected to start against the Whites.

With West Ham needing to win to have any chance of avoiding relegation, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is set to name his strongest possible starting lineup, and that may include January signing Valentin Castellanos.

The Argentine scored a stunning second-half consolation goal against Newcastle after coming off the bench less than half an hour into the match at St James’ Park. Should he start on Sunday, he may take the place of Callum Wilson up front.

Captain Jarrod Bowen, who has assisted eight of West Ham’s last 12 Premier League goals, and former Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville are both expected to continue in the final third, while Tomas Soucek and in-demand Mateus Fernandes are set to retain their starting spots in centre-midfield.

Nuno will weigh up whether to begin with a back five or revert to a four-man defence. Opting for the latter could see Jean-Clair Todibo make way and either Pablo or Soungoutou Magassa handed a start.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf are expected to start as either full-backs or wing-backs, with Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi - set to play his final game for West Ham - and Konstantinos Mavropanos continuing at the heart of the defence.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf; Soucek, Fernandes; Bowen, Pablo, Summerville; Castellanos

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up against West Ham United

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for West Ham vs. Leeds:

 
 

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!

Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Vote for your winners across 11 categories — all optional

11 categories
Category 1 of 11

Premier League Player of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 2 of 11

Premier League Manager of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 3 of 11

Premier League Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 4 of 11

Premier League Worst Signing of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 5 of 11

Premier League Overachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 6 of 11

Premier League Underachievers of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 7 of 11

Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 8 of 11

Premier League Defender of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 9 of 11

Premier League Midfielder of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 10 of 11

Premier League Attacker of the Season

Choose one — or skip to the next category
Category 11 of 11 — Final category

European Player of the Season

Choose one — then submit all your votes below

Thank you for voting!

Your votes have been recorded. Check back on Sports Mole soon to find out who our readers crowned the winners of the 2025‑26 season.

Sports Mole Readers’ Awards 2025‑26
Sports Mole Readers’ Awards — 2025‑26 season sportsmole.co.uk
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting opens Monday, May 18

Voting for the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26 is not yet open. Come back on Monday, May 18 at 6am BST to cast your votes across all 11 categories.

Opens Monday, May 18 — 6am BST
Readers’ Awards

Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26

Voting has now closed

Thank you to everyone who took part in the Sports Mole Awards 2025‑26. Voting closed on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm BST. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 25.

Results announced Monday, May 25
Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

West Ham United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe