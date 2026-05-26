Solly March’s next club: Nine teams who could sign Brighton legend after emotional exit confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 26 May 2026 21:25 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 21:27

Solly March has announced that he will be leaving Brighton & Hove Albion when his contract expires this summer after 13 years with the club.

The 31-year-old made his 300th and final appearance for the Seagulls as a substitute in Sunday’s Premier League final-day defeat against Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

March contributed to 57 goals as a Brighton player (26 goals, 31 assists), including a memorable strike that secured promotion to the Premier League in a victory against Wigan in 2017.

In recent years, the winger has been hampered with injuries, featuring just 10 times in the 2024-25 campaign and then making only four substitute outings across all competitions this season.

March is now ready to persuade a new challenge away from Brighton and has written a heartfelt message to the supporters of the club he joined from non-league outfit Lewes back in 2013.

“Leaving was never going to be easy”: March bids emotional Brighton farewell

Thank you for everything, Solly. ?? pic.twitter.com/GzC0ZNBbik — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 26, 2026

His message read: “Dear Albion fans, It’s hard to find the words to say goodbye to a club that’s been my home for so long. From arriving from Lewes as a young lad with big dreams to walking out at the Amex in the Premier League and in Europe, it’s been everything I could have hoped for and more.

“I grew up at this club and learned what it means to represent Brighton & Hove Albion. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity. As the club grew, I was lucky enough to grow with it.

“Under Chris Hughton, we built something special. That promotion season will always stay with me and to take this club into the Premier League meant everything.

“What followed went beyond anything I imagined. Establishing ourselves in the Premier League and then, under Roberto De Zerbi, reaching Europe. Those nights were incredibly special and I’m proud to have been part of them.

“It hasn’t always been straightforward. Coming back from two ACL injuries was the toughest challenge I’ve faced, but with the support of the club, my teammates and you, the fans, I kept going. Pulling the shirt on again meant everything to me.

“Thank you Fabian [Hurzeler]. I would have loved to have played more games these past two seasons. I’ve no doubt he’ll take the club forward next season.

“Thank you to all my teammates over the years, all the staff at the club from Tony Bloom down, but especially the medical and sports science staff who helped me through the hardest moments of my career.

“I also want to thank the most important people in my life - my wife Amelia, my three wonderful girls and my family - for their constant support through every high and low. I couldn’t have done any of this without them.

“Leaving was never going to be easy. This is my club and always will be, but I’m ready for a new challenge and excited. I will keep proving people wrong and get back to my best. I’m fit and ready for what’s next.

“Most of all, thank you to you, the fans. Your support has meant more than I can put into words and it’s something I’ll carry with me wherever I go.

“It’s been an honour to wear this shirt and to be part of this club’s history. I’ll always be watching, always supporting and always grateful. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

© Iconsport / PA Images

Seven Premier League clubs, two Championship sides interested in March

According to TEAMtalk, as many as seven Premier League clubs are set to battle for March’s signature in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all said to have made ‘expressions of interest’ regarding a potential move for the winger.

Newly-promoted duo Coventry City and Ipswich Town are also firmly in the race for March, with his availability on a free transfer said have sparked significant interest.

In addition, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who will be playing in the Championship next season, are also understood to hold a strong interest in March.

Sources claim that those close to March believe he still has ‘several years’ left at a high level, with his next career move to be carefully assessed now that a number of attractive options are emerging.

March’s standout season as a Premier League player with Brighton was in 2022-23 when he scored seven goals and provided nine assists in 33 games to help the club finish sixth in the table and qualify for the Europa League.