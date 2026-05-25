Bournemouth voted Premier League’s biggest overachievers ahead of Manchester United, Sunderland

By Seye Omidiora | 25 May 2026 14:13 , Last updated: 25 May 2026 14:16

Bournemouth have been named the Premier League’s Biggest Overachievers in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards following a truly spectacular domestic campaign.

The South Coast outfit defied all pre-season expectations to secure a historic sixth-place finish in the top-flight table, comfortably rubbing shoulders with the European contenders during a memorable final season for Andoni Iraola.

A relentless Cherries side picked up crucial results against the division's heavyweights this term, showcasing impressive consistency on home soil and turning their stadium into a fortress where only two away teams managed to escape with maximum points.

Their tactical acumen guided Bournemouth through the trickier periods of the campaign, culminating in a superb unbeaten 18-match sequence that cemented their status as the ultimate surprise package of the year.

Ultimately, it was a Premier League season to cherish for Bournemouth, who took 37% of the vote in the division’s Overachievers category, narrowly claiming the accolade over Manchester United, Sunderland and Brentford.

Manchester United finished a close second in the nominations with 35% of the vote, only 2% behind the winners, after enjoying a resurgent campaign of their own to climb back into the upper echelons of the table.

Sunderland were also recognised for their stellar efforts after finishing a brilliant campaign well clear of the drop zone — ending in the Europa League spots — to claim 21% of the vote, while Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion picked up the remaining 6% and 2% respectively.