Preview: Caracas vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 26 May 2026 20:28 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 20:29

Caracas host Botafogo at the Estadio Olimpico de la Universidad Central de Venezuela in the sixth and final matchday of the Copa Sudamericana Group E. The group is already settled: Botafogo lead with 13 points and have secured qualification, while Caracas can no longer catch them and will instead face Racing in a playoff round.

Botafogo enter as favourites, given their unbeaten run in the competition. Caracas are also unbeaten in the group stage, but have not amassed enough points to challenge for top spot in Group E.

Match preview

Botafogo top Group E with 13 points—four wins and a draw—and have already secured their place in the next round. Their unbeaten run sealed qualification before the final matchday.

This fixture is, in effect, a dead rubber, but Botafogo's recent form and manager Franclim Carvalho's comments suggest they will name a strong starting XI, aiming to maintain momentum before the knockout rounds.

In the Brasileiro, the picture is less comfortable. Botafogo dropped from ninth to tenth after drawing with Sao Paulo in matchday 17. Their league inconsistency only reinforces the importance of maintaining momentum in continental competition, where their record has been far better.

Across all competitions, Botafogo are unbeaten in five of their last six matches—three wins, two draws, and one defeat, which knocked them out of the Copa do Brasil. Against a Caracas side that draws more than it wins and have changed managers mid-season, the scenario favours Botafogo.

© Imago / Photosport

Caracas have nine points from five matches—two wins and three draws—but are unable to overtake Botafogo at the top. Their fate is a playoff round against third-placed Racing.

Botafogo's only draw in the group came against Caracas on matchday one. Four consecutive wins after that ensured they could not be caught. Racing can no longer reach Caracas's total either, so the Group E standings are final—no result on matchday six will alter the positions.

Caracas's inconsistent form extends beyond the Sudamericana. In the Liga FUTVE Apertura, they finished tenth on 15 points, well short of a semi-final place.

That domestic campaign cost Fernando Aristeguieta his job. Interim manager Henry Melendez took over in early April but has had little time to significantly alter the side's profile. Caracas draw more than they win and have often relied on results elsewhere to progress.

Caracas Copa Sudamericana form:

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Caracas form (all competitions):

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Botafogo Copa Sudamericana form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

The headline news for Botafogo is the return of Matheus Martins, who has been sidelined for just under two weeks. The forward missed the match against Chapecoense—when Botafogo were eliminated from the Copa do Brasil—due to a muscle strain.

Defender Anthony, signed in March, has been named in the squad for the first time. Bastos remains out with a muscle injury and has now missed five consecutive matches. Allan, Junior Santos, Kaio Pantaleao, and Nathan Fernandes are also sidelined.

Danilo, the side's key player, is unavailable after being called up by Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup. The squad faces a run of back-to-back trips: first to Venezuela, then to Salvador to face Bahia in the Brasileiro.

Caracas have reported no injuries or suspensions and approach a match that means little for the standings. Their standout performer is Adrian Fernandez, who has scored twice in the Sudamericana.

Caracas possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Ferreira, Quintero, Mago, Yendis; Larotonda, Gudino; Correa, Covea, Hernandez; Fernandez

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Neto; Ponte, Ferraresi, Justino, Telles; Huguinho, Medina; Martins, Rodriguez, Montoro; Cabral

We say: Caracas 0-1 Botafogo

Caracas deserve credit for going unbeaten in the group, but three draws from five matches—two from winning positions—point to a side that struggles to control games. With 29% possession and just seven shots in the reverse fixture, it is difficult to see Meléndez's team generating enough to trouble a Botafogo side that conceded only three goals in the group stage.

Franclim Carvalho is expected to name his strongest XI, and Botafogo's away record in the Sudamericana is perfect. The scoreline, however, is likely to be tight: Botafogo have scored fewer than three goals in three of their last four away matches.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.