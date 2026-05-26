Conference League
Crystal Palace
May 27, 2026 8.00pm
Red Bull Arena
Rayo Vallecano

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Both seeking their maiden major trophy in Europe, Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano square off in the final of the Conference League on Wednesday evening.

The Eagles lost 2-1 to Arsenal on the final day of the Premier League season, while the La Liga outfit ended their domestic campaign with a 2-1 triumph over Deportivo Alaves.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE vs. RAYO VALLECANO

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (unspecified), Eddie Nketiah (thigh)

Doubtful: Adam Wharton (ankle), Chris Richards (ankle), Borna Sosa (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Riad, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino

RAYO VALLECANO

Out: Luiz Felipe (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ilias Akhomach (quad), Carlos Martin (back), Diego Mendez (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Batalla; Ratiu, Ciss, Lejeune, Chavarria; Lopez, Valentin; De Frutos, Palazon, Espino; Alemao

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Crystal Palace related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe