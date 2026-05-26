Preview: Olimpia vs Audax Italiano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 26 May 2026 18:49

Olimpia will look to secure top spot in Group G when they welcome Audax Italiano to the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Wednesday night in a decisive Copa Sudamericana clash.

The Paraguayan giants head into the final round of the group stage in a strong position after a dramatic 3-1 comeback victory over Vasco da Gama in Asuncion last time out.

Match preview

Pablo “Vitamina” Sanchez’s side recovered from an early setback after Carlos Cuesta opened the scoring for Vasco, with goals from Mateo Gamarra, Hugo Sandoval and Carlos Ferreira turning the game around in emphatic fashion.

That result lifted Olimpia to 10 points from five matches and placed them firmly in control of their qualification hopes heading into the final group fixture.

The Dean have now recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat in the competition, while their strong home form at Defensores del Chaco has become a major factor in their successful campaign.

Olimpia also boast a favourable recent record against Audax Italiano after winning the reverse fixture 2-0 in Chile earlier in the group stage, with Ruben Lezcano and Juan Fernando Alfaro scoring in the first half of that contest, as the Paraguayans controlling proceedings throughout.

Momentum is clearly with the hosts as well, as across their last five group-stage matches, Olimpia have registered three wins and one draw, with the only blemish being a 3-0 defeat away to Vasco in Brazil.

They followed that setback with a 2-1 victory over Barracas Central before defeating Vasco in the return fixture to reclaim top spot in the group.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Audax Italiano, meanwhile, travel to Paraguay still holding slim hopes of progression after a 2-0 victory over Barracas Central revived their campaign.

Gustavo Lema’s men currently sit on seven points after two wins, one draw and two defeats from their five group-stage matches.

The Chilean outfit have shown flashes of quality throughout the tournament, particularly away from home, where they secured an impressive victory over Vasco earlier in the competition – however, inconsistency has ultimately left them facing a difficult final-day scenario.

Audax have already suffered two defeats against the group’s strongest sides, losing twice to Vasco and also falling 2-0 to Olimpia in Santiago – their away resilience means they should still pose a threat in Asuncion, but they will need a near-perfect performance to overcome an Olimpia side full of confidence.

The pressure is also firmly on the visitors given the group permutations – while Olimpia can afford to approach the game with greater composure knowing a draw could still be enough, Audax realistically need all three points to keep alive their hopes of advancing.

Olimpia Copa Sudamericana form:

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Olimpia form (all competitions):

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Audax Italiano Copa Sudamericana form:

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Audax Italiano form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Olimpia are expected to field a strong lineup despite their advantageous position in the standings, with Gaston Olveira continuing in goal behind a back four of Raul Caceres, Bryan Bentaberry, Gustavo Vargas and Anibal Chala.

Alex Franco, Richard Ortiz, and Juan Fernando Alfaro are expected to control midfield, while Ruben Lezcano, Adrian Alcaraz, and Ivan Leguizamon should continue in attack.

Audax Italiano are likely to rely on quick transitions and midfield intensity, with Tomas Ahumada should start in goal, with Oliver Rojas, Diego Monreal, and Daniel Pina forming the defence.

Marco Collao and Nicolas Aedo are expected to anchor midfield, while Rodrigo Cabral, Giovani Chiaverano and Diego Coelho should lead the attack for the Chilean side.

Olimpia possible starting lineup:

Olveira; Caceres, Bentaberry, Vargas, Chala; Franco, Ortiz, Alfaro; Lezcano, Alcaraz, Leguizamon

Audax Italiano possible starting lineup:

Ahumada; Rojas, Monreal, Pina; Guajardo, Collao, Aedo, Rebolledo; Cabral, Chiaverano, Coelho

We say: Olimpia 2-1 Audax Italiano

Olimpia appear to hold the upper hand heading into this decisive encounter thanks to their excellent recent form, home advantage and superior head-to-head record against Audax Italiano.

The Paraguayan side have shown greater consistency throughout the group stage and looked particularly dangerous going forward in recent victories over Barracas Central and Vasco da Gama. Audax Italiano are capable of competing, especially on the counter-attack, but they may struggle to cope with the intensity and atmosphere in Asuncion.



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