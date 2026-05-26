Man City transfer news: Frustrated Spanish midfielder 'could look' for summer exit

By Saikat Mandal | 26 May 2026 19:36 , Last updated: 26 May 2026 20:30

Nico Gonzalez is reportedly considering his Manchester City future after an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign.

Pep Guardiola signed the Spanish midfielder from FC Porto for £50m in February last year, with the 24-year-old at one stage even being dubbed a “mini-Rodri”.

Gonzalez made 17 Premier League starts, alongside eight substitute appearances, but only two of those starts came across the final 17 matches of the campaign.

Although he played a prominent role during the first half of the season, the Spaniard ultimately failed to establish himself as a regular, and he could now follow Guardiola out of the Etihad this summer.

Nico Gonzalez future: The Spaniard heading for the exit?

© Imago

According to The Times, Gonzalez has grown frustrated by his lack of opportunities and is now assessing his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder still has three years remaining on his contract and is not short of admirers, with clubs in both Spain and Italy believed to be monitoring his situation closely.

City are expected to invest heavily in midfield reinforcements, with Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson emerging as a top target for the club.

Gonzalez’s prospects may not necessarily improve even if Enzo Maresca succeeds Guardiola, as the Italian is reportedly keen on reuniting with Enzo Fernandez at the Etihad.

The arrival of Anderson, Fernandez, or even both, could push Gonzalez even further down the pecking order, and it is understandable if the Spaniard is already anticipating that scenario.

What will happen to Rodri after Pep Guardiola's exit?

© Iconsport / Sportimage

In recent months, Rodri’s future has become a major talking point, and Guardiola’s departure may only intensify speculation surrounding the midfielder.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, although the Spanish giants are reportedly reluctant to pay a premium fee for the 29-year-old.

Rodri endured a serious knee injury during the 2024-25 season and has been limited to just 26 appearances this campaign due to ongoing fitness concerns.

Losing a dressing-room figure as influential as Rodri, particularly after the departures of Bernardo Silva and John Stones, would be a huge blow, and Man City must do everything possible to keep hold of him.