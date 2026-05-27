Kylian Mbappe vs. Pedri, Enzo Fernandez vs. Lautaro Martinez: The World Cup Cage begins

By Ben Knapton | 27 May 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 tournament begins now. Inspired by the iconic Nike cage battles, the competition brings together 48 players split into 16 teams of three, all fighting for supremacy in fast, intense head-to-head matchups.

Across the tournament, world superstars, rising talents and street football specialists will clash in a series of fan-voted contests where style matters just as much as results. Matchday one opens with a blockbuster showdown: Atlas Tango vs Township Toros.

World Cup 2026 The Cage: Introducing Tango vs Toros

Atlas Tango brings elite-level flair and firepower through Achraf Hakimi, Enzo Fernandez and Kylian Mbappe. Hakimi’s relentless speed makes him a constant threat, Enzo dictates the rhythm with composure and vision, while Mbappe delivers pure explosiveness capable of ending any contest in seconds.

They are a trio built on precision, confidence and devastating attacking football.

Standing opposite are Township Toros - Lautaro Martínez, Pedri and Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Martinez brings aggression and ruthless finishing, Pedri supplies creativity and intelligence between the lines, and Mbokazi adds fearless energy and unpredictability.

Together, they represent a different style: raw intensity, street mentality and relentless pressure.

World Cup 2026: Who will win between Tango and Toros?

The Cage is open! ⚽️ Today's last-16 match:



?Atlas Tango: Achraf Hakimi, Enzo Fernandez, Kylian Mbappe



?Township Toro: Lautaro Martinez, Pedri, Mbekezeli Mbokazi



Who wins? Vote below! ? — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) May 27, 2026

The Cage is simple: fans decide who advances.

Voting takes place across Sports Mole social channels, where supporters can debate, argue and back their team. Every matchup is judged on skill, chemistry, creativity and big moments. Matchday one starts here - who takes control of the cage?