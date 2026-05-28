Crystal Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: How Eagles pocketed £21.5m after Conference League triumph

By Oliver Thomas | 28 May 2026 08:54

Crystal Palace have earned a total of £21.5m after winning the 2026 Conference League trophy and securing their spot in next season’s Europa League.

The Eagles soared to a slender 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in Wednesday’s final at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, courtesy of a second-half goal from Jean Philippe Mateta.

After a cagey first half, Mateta broke the deadlock when he tapped home from close range five minutes after the interval, before Palace held on to win their first European trophy in their maiden European campaign.

Not only are Palace celebrating a third trophy under departing head coach Oliver Glasner (including the FA Cup and Community Shield), but they have also pocketed a huge prize reward for their success on the continent.

As per football.london, the Eagles had already earned €17.3m (£15.2m) from the Conference League this season after progressing to the final.

The club received an initial €3.2m (£2.7m) for participating in the UEFA’s third-tier competition, plus €11.2m (£9.7m) in prize money en route to the final and €2.9m (£2.5m) for TV market pool/value pillar.

© Iconsport / SPI

Palace have also received another €3m (£2.6m) in prize money following their final triumph over Rayo Vallecano, and they are guaranteed an additional £4m for securing their place in next season’s Europa League group stage.

The €24.8m (£21.5m) total earned by the Eagles provides a significant financial boost for the club and they will generate further income depending on their Europa League performance in 2026-27.

Speaking to TNT Sports after winning the Conference League, match-winner Mateta said: "I feel fantastic! I feel fantastic! We did it! First time in Europe and we did it. Now I just want to celebrate. This guy [Joel Ward] has to celebrate with us.

"We gave everything. I told you about the intensity they will have and I am tired right now, I gave everything. That's why we won today.

"I am always with the fans. They have supported me a lot as a player. They are always behind us. We did it for them too."

Glasner wants Palace to build on European triumph under new manager

Glasner, meanwhile, has revealed that he was given an emotional send-off by the Palace squad when they hosted a party for their departing manager before the European showpiece.

"They had a nice farewell to me, and then I said a few words," said Glasner. "I said for me that the best thing would be winning tomorrow, because then the players would be in the Europa League next year, and then we get what we should have got this year."

Glasner, who also won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, does not know what the future holds for him beyond this season, but he hopes to watch the Eagles continue their rise under a new manager.

"I would like to watch on TV that they start with the desire and the confidence that we can win the Europa League as well," the Austrian added. "This would make me really happy, because then I think we created a mindset altogether where, in the end, it’s always successful.

"That doesn’t mean that you win a trophy every single year, but in the end, you will always get the best out of every single player."

Palace will also be looking to improve on the domestic front next season after finishing down in 15th place in the Premier League table, as well as suffering a third-round exit to non-league Macclesfield in the FA Cup.