Crystal Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Eagles lift first-ever European trophy

By Ellis Stevens | 27 May 2026 22:00

Crystal Palace were crowned Conference League champions after a 1-0 win against Rayo Vallecano in the final on Wednesday night.

A cagey, stop-start first half ended goalless, with Tyrick Mitchell missing the biggest chance of the opening 45 minutes when he headed just wide from close range moments before the break.

However, the game burst into life after the restart, with Jean-Philippe Mateta opening the scoring in the 51st minute, before Yeremy Pino struck both posts and the Eagles striker was superbly denied a second.

Rayo Vallecano gradually increased their attacking presence as they searched for a way back into the match, but Crystal Palace remained resolute defensively to protect their lead and claim the Conference League crown.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Glasner signs off as Crystal Palace manager with another major trophy, capping a stunning spell at the helm of the Eagles.

The Austrian had already written his name into the club's history books by leading them to their first major trophy last season, with the famous FA Cup victory over Manchester City, followed by the Community Shield win against Liverpool at the beginning of this campaign.

Now, Glasner departs with a third trophy in two seasons, while also ensuring Palace will take part in the Europa League next year.

While dreams have come true for the Palace players, staff and fans, Rayo Vallecano's hearts were broken, with the Spanish side failing to produce the needed quality on the biggest stage.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. RAYO VALLECANO HIGHLIGHTS

Jean-Philippe Mateta goal vs. Rayo Vallecano (51st min, Crystal Palace 1-0 Rayo Vallecano)

Watch the Eagles soar ?



Jean-Philippe Mateta with a priceless goal to give Crystal Palace the lead ?



? TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/ZZ3KZ1wI8D — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 27, 2026

Mateta gives Crystal Palace the lead!

Adam Wharton drives towards the box and lets fly at goal, but Augusto Batalla makes the save.

The goalkeeper's parry falls at the feet of Mateta, who sweeps into the empty net to break the deadlock.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA

© Iconsport / PA Images

What a turnaround Mateta has had this season - from being booed by Crystal Palace supporters after his failed January move to scoring the winner that secured the Eagles their first-ever European silverware.

The goal was the perfect example of Mateta's poaching abilities in the box, and the striker came excruciatingly close to adding a second, denied only by a super save.

Adam Wharton also deserves credit, with his shot not only leading to the winning goal but also producing a classy and controlled performance in the middle of the park to help Palace secure the win.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. RAYO VALLECANO MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 42%-58% Rayo Vallecano

Shots: Crystal Palace 11-10 Rayo Vallecano

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Corners: Crystal Palace 4-1 Rayo Vallecano

Fouls: Crystal Palace 16-15 Rayo Vallecano

BEST STATS

Jean-Philippe Mateta scores Crytal Palace's first goal in a European final. pic.twitter.com/xOGej4SwVm — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) May 27, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Crystal Palace are crowned Conference League champions and will play in the Europa League in 2026-27.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, will be without any European football next season after narrowly missing out by one point in La Liga.