Preview: Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 27 May 2026 22:12

Boca Juniors welcome Universidad Catolica to La Bombonera on Thursday night in a decisive Group D clash in the 2026 Copa Libertadores, with the Argentine giants needing victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Chilean visitors arrive in Buenos Aires sitting top of the group with 10 points and knowing that a draw would be enough to secure a place in the round of 16, while Boca sit third on seven points and are under intense pressure heading into the final matchday.

Match preview

Boca Juniors head into this encounter knowing there is virtually no margin for error after their frustrating 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro last time out in the competition.

Miguel Merentiel gave the Xeneize the lead at La Bombonera, but former Manchester United full-back Fagner struck an equaliser for the Brazilian side to leave Claudio Ubeda's men in a difficult position in Group D.

The Argentine giants have endured an inconsistent continental campaign despite opening the group with a valuable 2-1 victory away to Universidad Catolica in Santiago, where Leandro Paredes and Adam Bareiro found the net — however, subsequent defeats against Barcelona SC and Cruzeiro have complicated matters significantly.

Domestically, Boca have also struggled for rhythm in recent weeks, losing to Huracan and Barcelona SC while only beating Central Cordoba during their last five matches in all competitions.

Nevertheless, their formidable home record in the Copa Libertadores continues to provide optimism ahead of Thursday's showdown.

Indeed, Boca are unbeaten in their last 19 home Libertadores matches since 2020, recording 10 wins and nine draws during that run – their longest unbeaten streak at La Bombonera in the competition since a remarkable 31-match sequence between 2003 and 2009.

Another statistic that favours the hosts is their dominance against Chilean opposition at home, with Boca having won their last seven Libertadores home matches against Chilean clubs, and the last Chilean side to avoid defeat at La Bombonera being Colo-Colo in 2003, when the match ended 2-2.

© Iconsport / Robson Mafra/AGIF/Sipa

Universidad Catolica, though, arrive in Buenos Aires full of confidence after producing one of the standout results of the previous round.

Daniel Garnero's side defeated Barcelona SC 2-0 in Santiago thanks to a brace from Fernando Zampedri, a result that eliminated the Ecuadorian club and propelled the Cruzados to the top of Group D.

The Chilean side have responded impressively in key continental fixtures this season, drawing 0-0 with Cruzeiro and completing a double over Barcelona SC after previously winning 2-1 in Guayaquil.

Their Libertadores campaign has contrasted sharply with mixed domestic form, which included a recent defeat to Colo-Colo in the Chilean top flight.

Universidad Catolica will also take encouragement from history ahead of this trip — their last visit to La Bombonera came in the 2005 Copa Sudamericana semi-finals, when they earned a memorable 2-2 draw against Boca, and another point on Thursday would again be enough to send them through to the knockout stages.

The Cruzados have also been difficult to break down throughout the group stage, with Boca having only trailed for 37 minutes in the entire competition so far, the second-lowest total among teams that have fallen behind at any point, but Universidad Catolica's organisation and defensive discipline could test that resilience once again.

A major storyline surrounding the visitors is the form of Zampedri, who scored twice against Barcelona SC and now sits on 18 goals in CONMEBOL competitions for Universidad Catolica — one more strike would see him become the club's all-time leading scorer in South American tournaments, moving clear of Alberto Acosta.

Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores form:

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D

Boca Juniors form (all competitions):

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L

D

Universidad Catolica Copa Libertadores form:

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W

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D

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Universidad Catolica form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Boca Juniors will be without suspended defender Ayrton Costa, while forward Miguel Merentiel is unavailable because of injury problems.

Head coach Claudio Ubeda is therefore expected to reshuffle his side, with Lautaro Di Lollo and Marco Pellegrino likely to start in central defence.

Exequiel Zeballos and Milton Gimenez should lead the attack as Boca chase the victory they desperately require.

Universidad Catolica also have injury concerns heading into the contest, as Gary Medel remains sidelined through injury, while Francisco Rossel recently underwent surgery after suffering a blow in the Chilean clasico and is unavailable.

The visitors will again look towards Fernando Zampedri as their main attacking threat after his decisive display against Barcelona SC, while Daniel Garnero is expected to retain the experienced spine that has guided the club to the top of the group standings.

Boca Juniors possible starting lineup:

Brey; Braida, Di Lollo, Pellegrino, Blanco; Herrera, Paredes, Delgado, Aranda; Zeballos, Gimenez

Universidad Catolica possible starting lineup:

Bernedo; Arancibia, Gonzalez, Ampuero, Mena; Valencia, Zuqui, Cuevas; Montes, Zampedri, Giani

We say: Boca Juniors 2-1 Universidad Catolica

Boca Juniors enter the match under enormous pressure, but the atmosphere at La Bombonera and their exceptional unbeaten home record in the Copa Libertadores could prove decisive.

Universidad Catolica have been one of the surprises of the group stage and possess enough quality to trouble the hosts, especially through the clinical Zampedri, but Boca's urgency and historical strength on big continental nights may give them the edge in a tightly contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.