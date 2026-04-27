Preview: Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Apr 2026 23:28

In a meeting between two clubs rich in continental pedigree, Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors renew their rivalry two years on when they meet in the third round of the 2026 Copa Libertadores. The Group D clash will be played at Mineirão on Tuesday, April 28.

This will be the 17th meeting between the sides, with the Argentine giants holding the historical advantage, having recorded seven wins compared to five for the Belo Horizonte club, while four matches have ended level. One of the most memorable encounters came in the 1977 Libertadores final, when Boca triumphed 5-4 on penalties after a third deciding match.

Match preview

Cruzeiro have reached a 63 per cent win rate since Artur Jorge's arrival in early April. The Portuguese manager picked up his fifth victory in charge of the club last Saturday, when they beat Remo at the Baenao thanks to a solitary goal from Keny Arroyo.

That result was the Raposa's third consecutive triumph in the domestic competition. With nine points gained in a row, they have climbed to 16 points and out of the relegation zone. That spell has been registered with five goals scored and one conceded. Supporter confidence is gradually being restored, which is one of the targets the Portuguese coach set himself after the side's poor start to the season.

In the Libertadores, however, the slip in the second round left a bitter taste for the Cabuloso. At home, Universidad Catolica won 2-1, with a goal in second-half stoppage time, and leapfrogged the Brazilians on the first tie-breaker: head-to-head record.

The match against the Chileans was marked by poor conversion of the chances created. Of the 16 attempts in the tie, only six were on target. Looking to turn the situation around in the group and target top spot, the side will draw on their recent form on home soil.

Of their last eight games at the stadium, they have secured five wins, two draws and one defeat, with five of those matches finishing without a goal conceded. Artur Jorge underlined the importance of the collective in delivering a strong performance, despite his criticism of the pitch at the Para venue.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Unlike in recent years, Boca Juniors are enjoying an excellent campaign so far, regaining the confidence lost over the past few seasons. In 18 games this year, they have recorded 10 wins, six draws and two defeats, with 27 goals scored and nine conceded. That fine spell has placed the side at the top of the leading competitions.

In the Torneo Apertura, the Xeneizes sit second in Group A with 27 points from 15 rounds. The team has secured its place in the play-offs and will host the quarter-finals at La Bombonera.

In the Libertadores, Claudio Ubeda's side lead the group after two wins from two games: they beat Universidad Catolica 2-1 and overcame Barcelona de Guayaquil 3-0. That picture stands in stark contrast to recent years, when the club had been struggling to deliver positive results.

The week leading up to the meeting with Cruzeiro was marked by two important results that have shaped the team's confidence. Last Sunday, April 19, they won the derby against River Plate 1-0, with a goal from Leandro Paredes.

Then on Thursday, April 23, fielding a second-string line-up, they thrashed Defensa y Justicia 4-0, a result that underlined the side's good collective momentum.

Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores form:

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Boca Juniors form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Cruzeiro have positive news as they prepare to face Boca at home on Tuesday. The first is the return of the trio of Fabricio Bruno, Lucas Silva and Matheus Pereira, who served suspensions over the weekend after accumulating yellow cards.

After being withdrawn due to discomfort, Fagner and Neyser Villarreal trained normally on Sunday and are expected to be in the squad for the tie. Manager Artur Jorge still has a small group in the medical department: Cassio (multi-ligament knee injury) and Marquinhos (recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament).

Boca Juniors arrive in Brazil with several significant absences from among players considered fundamental to Claudio Ubeda's side. The most recent is Ander Herrera's grade-two thigh injury, which will sideline him for several weeks.

In addition, goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin (cruciate ligament rupture), midfielder Battaglia (Achilles tendon surgery), Carlos Palacio (knee surgery) and Edinson Cavani (hernia) will all miss the match. After resting key players against Defensa, the Xeneizes will return with all their first-choice starters as they look to maintain a 100 per cent record in the continental competition.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Matheus Cunha; Kaua Moraes (Fagner), Villalba, Fabricio Bruno, Kaiki; Gerson, Lucas Silva, Matheus Pereira; Christian, Arroyo, Kaio Jorge. Manager: Artur Jorge.

Boca Juniors possible starting lineup:

Leandro Brey; Weigandt, Di Lollo, Ayrton Costa, Lautaro Costa; Santiago Ascacibar, Leandro Paredes, Milton Delgado, Tomas Aranda; Adam Bareira, Miguel Merentiel. Manager: Claudio Ubeda.

We say: Cruzeiro 1-1 Boca Juniors

The contest brings together two sides in strong attacking form, both boasting impressive scoring returns in recent outings. While Cruzeiro have scored in each of their last eight matches, Boca Juniors have found the net 11 times across their previous five games.

Our assessment points towards a closely fought encounter, with both teams carrying enough attacking threat to create clear chances and get on the scoresheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.