Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano confirmed starting lineups: Huge Wharton, Richards decisions made for Conference League final

By Oliver Thomas | 27 May 2026 18:50 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 19:18

Adam Wharton is fit to start for Crystal Palace in tonight’s Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

The talented midfielder had emerged as a doubt after he sustained a knock to his ankle during Sunday’s Premier League final-day defeat against champions Arsenal at Selhurst Park.

However, Wharton was fit to take part in training on Tuesday and Oliver Glasner has named the 22-year-old in his final starting lineup as Eagles manager before leaving in the summer.

The Austrian has made a total of six changes to the side that lost to Arsenal, but just the one change from the team that began the semi-final second leg win against Shakhtar Donetsk three weeks ago.

Chris Richards, who missed the defeat to Arsenal after sustaining an ankle injury in a draw with Brentford a week earlier, will begin tonight's showpiece as a substitute. Chadi Riad will therefore deputise in a three-man backline alongside Maxence Lacroix and Jaydee Canvot, protecting captain Dean Henderson between the sticks.

While Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell will start as wing-backs, Wharton is joined in centre-midfield by Daichi Kamada, who is set to play his final game for Palace as his contract expires in the summer.

Top scorer Ismaila Sarr, who has netted nine of his team-high 21 goals this season in the Conference League, will join Yeremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

Club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, Evann Guessand and Brennan Johnson, who scored the winner in last season's Europa League final for Tottenham, are all among the substitutes for Palace.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Garcia replaces Espino, Alemao starts up front in Rayp Vallecano XI

As for Rayo Vallecano, head coach Inigo Perez has made just one change from the lineup that began the semi-final second-leg victory over Strasbourg earlier this month.

Alvaro Garcia is handed a start on the left side of attack at the expense of Alfonso Espino, who drops down to the substitutes bench.

Jorge De Frutos will operate on the opposite flank as Alemao, who scored both goals in Rayo’s 2-0 aggregate win over Strasbourg, leads the line for the La Liga side.

Top scorer Isi Palazon, who has nine goals to his name this term, is set to play in an advanced midfield position in front of Unai Lopez and captain Oscar Valentin.

Pathe Ciss will play at the heart of the defence alongside Florian Lejeune, as Andrei Ratiu and Pep Chavarria begin as full-backs.

Ilias Akhomach has recovered from a thigh injury to make the substitutes’ bench, but Diego Mendez (unspecified) is absent from the matchday squad.

Crystal Palace starting lineup: Henderson;, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Benitez, Clyne, Lerma, Richards, Sosa, Cardines, Hughes, Devenny, Johnson, Guessand, Strand Larsen

Rayo Vallecano starting lineup: Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Unai Lopez, Valentin; De Frutos, Palazon, Garcia; Alemao

Subs: Cardenas, Molina, Pedro, Trejo, Camello, Akhomach, gumbau, Balliu, Pacha, N. Mendy