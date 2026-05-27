Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior breaks silence over Bernabeu future amid contract uncertainty

By Ben Sully | 27 May 2026 17:15 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 17:17

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has insisted he is "not in a hurry" to agree a new contract with the record European champions.

Vinicius has just completed a difficult campaign at Real Madrid, who failed to win a major trophy in a second consecutive season and finished eight points adrift of La Liga winners Barcelona.

The Brazilian faced criticism for the way he reacted to being substituted in October's Clasico win over Barcelona, a significant moment in Xabi Alonso's short stay as Real Madrid head coach.

Real Madrid's season was also plagued by Vinicius's and Kylian Mbappe's inability to produce their best when they played in the same front line.

© Iconsport / PRESSINPHOTO SPORTS AGENCY/Alamy Live News

Vinicius issues update on Real Madrid contract situation

That has led to speculation as to whether Real Madrid may benefit from selling one of their star attackers, especially as Vinicius is out of contract at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

In an interview with Caze TV, Vinicius insisted that he is no rush to sign a new deal and his "calm" about his situation at Real Madrid.

“I’m not in a hurry to renew my contract," Vinicius said as relayed by Mundo Deportivo.

"I’m tied to the club until 2027. So between now and 2027, there’s still a lot for Madrid and me to discuss.

"Madrid are calm, I’m calm. The president trusts me and I trust him. That’s all there is to it. We just have to wait, live each day and each moment, and enjoy being at the best club in the world."

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Real Madrid star offers Mbappe backing

Despite rumours suggesting Vinicius and Mbappe do not have a close relationship, Vinicius insists the reality is very different and believes his teammate can become a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I’ve always had a great relationship with Mbappe, even off the pitch," Vinicius added.

"I used to send him a lot of messages telling him to come to Madrid. We still haven’t managed to play as well as we want together or win titles, but we’ll turn the situation around.

"He’s a great person. He always defends me in interviews and on the pitch, like he did against Benfica. I would defend him too. He’s a legendary player who is going to define an era at Madrid.”

After being named in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad, Vinicius will be looking to play an important role in his country's efforts to win a sixth World Cup this summer.

The Selecao will begin their campaign against Morocco on June 13, before they face Haiti and Scotland in their final two group games.