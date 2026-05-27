Brentford transfer news: Bees submit '£39m offer' for 13-goal Bundesliga attacker

By Ben Sully | 27 May 2026 15:12

Brentford have reportedly submitted a transfer bid for highly-rated FC Koln attacker Said El Mala.

After narrowly missing out on Conference League qualification, the Bees are looking to make improvements to their squad to launch another bid for European football next season.

Brentford have already strengthened Keith Andrews's ranks with the addition of defender Jannik Schuster from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The Bees have quickly turned their focus to Koln's El Mala, who has been linked with Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Brentford submit El Mala bid

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Brentford have stepped up their pursuit with a formal offer for the 19-year-old attacker.

The update claims that the Bees have tabled a bid worth a total of €45m (£39m), comprising €40m (£34.6m) as a fixed fee and €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.

Koln are yet to respond to Brentford's proposal, but are believed to be holding out for at least €50m for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2030.

El Mala is keen for the two clubs to agree on a fee before he engages in discussions with Brentford over personal terms.

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Why are Brentford targeting El Mala?

El Mala enjoyed a breakout season with Koln after returning from a loan spell with Viktoria Koln last summer.

The Koln star scored 13 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances, six more than any of his teammates during the 2025-26 campaign.

El Mala also contributed four assists and completed more successful dribbles per 90 minutes than any other Koln player.

Brentford will also be aware of El Mala's versatility, given his ability to play out wide, as an attacking midfielder and through the middle as a central striker.

If he plays a winger, El Mala would compete with Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara for a spot in the starting lineup.