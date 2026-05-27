Man Utd transfer news: £38m midfielder 'agrees' Red Devils move as Fabrizio Romano drops fresh update

Manchester United are expected to focus heavily on the engine room during their summer rebuild, with the club planning significant changes after securing a return to the Champions League.

The Red Devils have already been linked with several high‑profile midfielders in recent months, and now, one target appears to be moving considerably closer to Old Trafford.

And with fresh details emerging from Fabrizio Romano, United look to have received a major boost in their pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Manchester United closing in on Ederson move

© Imago

Man Utd are edging closer to an agreement for Ederson after the midfielder reportedly gave the green light to a move to Old Trafford.

According to the Italian journalist, Ederson has agreed personal terms with United and has paused discussions with other interested clubs while negotiations continue.

"Ederson has agreed personal terms with Manchester United and paused all talks with other clubs since last week," he said before adding: "It’s up to Man United whether they want to proceed with the deal or not, and when."

Talks between United and Atalanta are understood to have been progressing for several weeks, with the deal now believed to be entering its final stages.

The proposed package is expected to total around £38 million, with reports indicating a structure of roughly £35 million guaranteed plus a further £3 million in performance‑related add‑ons.

A full agreement could even be reached before the end of the week.

Will Man Utd sign other midfielders this summer?

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Ederson almost certainly would not be the end of United's midfield business.

The club's plans have consistently pointed toward bringing in at least two central midfielders, particularly with the changing profile of the squad and long-term questions over depth and balance.

Names such as Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, Crystal Palace gem Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba continue to be linked, while United are also monitoring both younger long‑term options and more experienced short‑term solutions.

Ederson would bring energy, intensity and real ball‑winning presence to the midfield, but rebuilds of this scale are rarely solved with a single signing.

If United genuinely want to close the gap at the top end of the Premier League again, then pairing Ederson with another elite profile - whether that’s a deep‑lying controller like Tonali or a progressive carrier such as Wharton - feels far closer to the complete picture.