Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta ‘personally’ driving £80m move for 26 G/A talent ahead of Chelsea

By Lewis Blain | 27 May 2026 12:34

Arsenal are expected to take an aggressive approach to their summer business following their long‑awaited Premier League title triumph, with manager Mikel Arteta determined to ensure the club does not stand still after finally ending their 22‑year wait for the crown.

The Gunners have already been linked with attacking reinforcements and creative additions in recent months, but attention now appears to have shifted toward one of the Premier League's most exciting young stars, Morgan Rogers.

And in what could become one of the headline transfer battles of the window, Arsenal are reportedly stepping up efforts for a player Arteta himself views as a major statement signing.

Mikel Arteta wants Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers at Arsenal next season

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal are said to be interested in Morgan Rogers, with Arteta said to be 'personally leading the push' to bring the Aston Villa attacker to the Emirates Stadium.

According to talkSPORT, preliminary discussions with the player's representatives have also already taken place as Arsenal begin exploring a potential summer move.

Arteta reportedly views signing Rogers as a major statement following Arsenal's title-winning season, seeing the England international as a player capable of taking the squad to another level.

However, the Gunners are unlikely to have a free run at the Villa star. Chelsea are also credited with strong interest, while Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox is understood to be a long-time admirer.

Villa value Rogers at a minimum of £80 million, though a bidding war could potentially push that figure closer to £100 million.

Morgan Rogers would be a marquee signing for Arsenal

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Rogers already looks like a player capable of operating at the very highest level, and his output this season underlines exactly why interest in him is accelerating.

The Villa forward delivered 14 goals and 12 assists across 55 appearances, playing a major role in Unai Emery’s Europa League triumph while showcasing an ability to influence games from a variety of positions.

That versatility is a huge part of his appeal to Arsenal.

Rogers can operate from the left, immediately offering genuine competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, but he is just as comfortable drifting inside, linking play and working between the lines.

That flexibility would also help ease some of the creative burden on Martin Odegaard, while providing another option alongside players such as Eberechi Eze if Arsenal continue to prioritise additional attacking depth.

For a team aiming to build sustained success rather than celebrate a single title, the 23-year-old feels like exactly the profile Arteta covets: young enough to develop further, experienced enough to make an immediate impact, and tactically adaptable enough to elevate multiple areas of Arsenal’s attack.