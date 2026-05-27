Gordon to Barcelona: Catalan giants 'reach agreement' over personal terms for Newcastle star with ideal transfer timeline 'revealed'

By Ben Sully | 27 May 2026 16:39 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 16:39

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon.

The Newcastle star looks set to leave St James' Park this summer, having emerged as a potential target for a number of top clubs.

Liverpool are said to be among the attackers's potential suitors, along with German champions Bayern Munich.

However, Barcelona have since entered the race and have stormed into pole position in the battle to secure Gordon's signature.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Barcelona make progress in Gordon pursuit

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with the England international.

While Gordon has given the green light, there is still work to do for him to become the newest member of Hansi Flick's squad.

The Blaugrana are now in direct talks with the Magpies over the key details of the proposed transfer.

As per journalist Carlos Monfort, Barcelona are keen to complete the deal before the World Cup in an effort to avoid a drawn-out transfer saga.

Gordon was recently named in Thomas Tuchel's 26-man squad, with the Three Lions set to start their campaign against Croatia on June 17.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Why are Barcelona keen to sign Gordon?

Barcelona finished the 2025-26 season as the dominant La Liga winners, but they failed to make it past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League.

The Blaugrana are therefore keen to improve their squad to give themselves the best possible opportunity of competing for the top prize in European football next term.

They have identified the final third as an area in need of strengthening, despite being able to call upon the talents of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has finished his loan deal at Camp Nou, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to Camp Nou next season.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski will officially become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June, leaving a space in the number nine position.

With that in mind, Gordon's versatility makes him an appealing option, given his ability to play off the left and through the middle as a centre forward.

The 25-year-old is also a strong presser, which makes him an ideal forward to play in Flick's highly aggressive and intense system.