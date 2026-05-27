Chelsea transfer news: Goalkeeper expresses 'desire to leave' Stamford Bridge this summer

By Darren Plant | 27 May 2026 17:45 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 17:45

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has allegedly requested to leave Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The Blues are expected to go through a transitional period having appointed Xabi Alonso as their new head coach.

Reports have already suggested that Mike Penders could be added to the first-team squad having made a positive impression on loan at Strasbourg.

However, that would inevitably have consequences for one of Jorgensen or Robert Sanchez, with Penders viewed as a future number one rather than someone who would be seen as third choice.

According to BBC Sport, the situation could be aided by Jorgensen having indicated that he would like to find a new club.

© Imago

Why does Jorgensen want to leave Chelsea?

The report says that Jorgensen has already informed club officials that he wants to depart the West Londoners.

Although the Denmark international has accumulated 36 appearances across two seasons, he has rarely been regarded as a first-choice pick.

Furthermore, just 11 of his outings have come in the Premier League, the 24-year-old only keeping one clean sheet.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, they are said to be open to what is described as an exit on "favourable terms".

When arriving from Villarreal in the summer of 2024, Jorgensen cost in the region of £20.7m.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Perfect time for Jorgensen Chelsea exit

Given that it has been clear for some time that Jorgensen will never become a long-standing number one at Chelsea, parting ways with the goalkeeper as soon as possible makes sense.

For Chelsea not to make a loss on their accounts, they would need to oversee a sale for somewhere in the region of £15m.

If that is not achievable, it would make sense to allow Jorgensen to go out on loan, providing that a fee of approximately £3m can be generated.

Jorgensen may be of the opinion that he requires a complete fresh start, yet it is far from a foregone conclusion that any European club will be prepared to meet Chelsea's demands.