Preview: Toluca vs Tigres - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 28 May 2026 03:36

Two teams seeking their second CONCACF Champions Cup titles this century will square off at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday when Toluca and Tigres face each other in the final.

A 4-0 win over Los Angeles FC in April enabled Diablos Rojos to advance beyond that semi-final tie 5-2 on aggregate, while Tigres won both of their games against Nashville SC by a 1-0 score.

Match preview

Lately, it has become customary to see Toluca playing for a major trophy, with this team one win away from a third title in the span of a year.

The 2025 Liga MX Clausura and Apertura champions have lost their last two Champions Cup final appearance, suffering a defeat on penalties to Cruz Azul in 2014.

At home in the competition this season, they have looked nearly unstoppable, winning their three Champions Cup matches played at Estadio Nemesio Diez by a combined margin of 12-2.

However, Antonio Mohamed’s men have dropped points in three of their last four meetings against clubs from Liga MX, losing 1-0 to Pachuca earlier this month.

A win this weekend would mark their third Champions Cup triumph, drawing even with Pumas and Costa Rican side Saprissa for the fourth-most in the history of this tournament.

In nine of their last 10 competitive matches at home versus Tigres, Toluca have emerged victorious, capturing the 2025 Apertura trophy against them in an epic penalty shootout at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Once again, Tigres find themselves on the brink of capturing a major trophy, a position they have been in plenty of times over the past dozen years.

Saturday will mark their fifth appearance in a Champions Cup final since 2015-16, with Tigres winding up on the losing end three times.

Guido Pizarro’s men have not conceded in three of their last four matches in this competition, and did not allow a single shot on target in leg two of their semi-final victory over Nashville.

They have not collected a major trophy since the 2023 Apertura, while finishing as runners-up in five of their last six final appearances on the continental or international stage.

Tigres have failed to win three away matches in the tournament this season, and did not find the back of the net in two of those instances.

The last time they beat a Mexican side to capture a major trophy was in 2023 when they came from two goals down to defeat Chivas 3-2 in extra-time and claim the Apertura crown.

Toluca CONCACAF Champions Cup form:

Toluca form (all competitions):

Tigres CONCACAF Champions Cup form:

Tigres form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

A cruciate ligament injury could keep Marcel Ruiz on the Toluca sidelines for this clash, Federico Pereira is questionable with a sore thigh, Luan may have to pay a fitness test, while Bruno Mendes might not be available due to a knock.

Paulinho notched a brace in the second leg of their semi-final tie, and he leads all players with eight in the competition so far, with Helinho and Everardo Lopez also netting in that outing.

Despite suffering a left leg injury in April, Marcelo Flores should be available for Tigres on Saturday, while club legend Andre-Pierre Gignac could be playing in his final match for them with his contract due to expire in the summer.

Juan Brunetta had the only goal for them in leg two of their tie with Nashville, his first of the tournament while Rodrigo Aguirre leads them with five in this competition.

Toluca possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Simon, Briseno, Lopez, Isais; Perez, Romero; Helinho, Angulo, Castro; Paulinho

Tigres possible starting lineup:

Guzman; Garza, Romulo, Reyes, Farfan; Gorriaran, Araujo, Brunetta; Lainez, Aguirre, Sanchez

We say: Toluca 2-1 Tigres

Given everything that Gignac has meant to Liga MX and Tigres, you would expect the visitors to come out with a sentimental edge in this match.

That might be difficult to sustain over 90 minutes, however, against a Toluca side with plenty of recent experience to draw upon in major finals, which should allow them to settle into this game quicker and take command.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.