Arsenal vs. Tottenham rivalry reignited as Bukayo Saka, Son Heung-min square off in The Cage

By Ben Knapton | 28 May 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 moves into matchday two after a dramatic opening round set the tone for the competition, as the Atlas Tango convincingly defeated the Township Toros.

Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, the tournament throws 48 players into a fan-driven battle of trios where creativity, chemistry and personality matter just as much as results.

Now, Seoul Storm and Diamants Eclatants step into the cage for a matchup built around technical quality, explosive attacking play and individual brilliance.

World Cup 2026 The Cage: Introducing the teams

Seoul Storm arrive with balance, discipline and devastating attacking speed. Jeremy Doku brings fearless dribbling and chaos in one-on-one situations, Joshua Kimmich offers leadership and complete control in possession, while Son Heung-min - despite no longer being in his Tottenham Hotspur pomp - combines movement, finishing and relentless energy. Their style is built around quick transitions and non-stop pressure.

But Diamants Eclatants may have the most dangerous attacking trio in the tournament. Joao Neves provides composure and technical sharpness in midfield, Rayan Cherki delivers unpredictability and flair, while Premier League champion Bukayo Saka enters the cage as the headline act - dynamic, creative and capable of deciding any matchup with a single burst of brilliance. Saka’s intelligence and composure under pressure make him perfectly suited to cage football.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

Seoul vs. Eclatants - who will conquer The Cage? — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) May 28, 2026

Every clash in the Cage is decided by the fans.

Supporters can vote across Sports Mole’s social platforms and in the website comments section, where every touch, skill move and standout moment becomes part of the debate. The trio with the strongest overall performance advances to the next stage.

Matchday two is live - who deserves to move on?