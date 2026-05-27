Anthony Gordon to Barcelona: Medical details 'revealed' as risks of £70m Barca transfer from Newcastle assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 27 May 2026 23:00 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 23:01

Anthony Gordon will undertake a medical to become a Barcelona player this week after a deal was agreed with Newcastle United, the newest report has revealed.

Barca boss Hansi Flick guided the club to another La Liga title in 2025-26, but he will have his eyes set on the Champions League ahead of 2026-27.

If the German is to win Europe's biggest honour, he may need his frontline to be reinforced given Robert Lewandowski will leave the club once his contract expires this summer.

Several outlets have claimed that Newcastle winger Gordon had emerged as a serious target for Barca, though Bayern Munich were said to have been interested in the 25-year-old.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports that Gordon is expected to have a medical this week, with the £70m deal set to be formalised quickly.

© Imago / APL

Anthony Gordon to Barcelona: A mistake by Hansi Flick?

It is somewhat surprising that Barca have opted to spend such a significant amount on Gordon when they were previously linked to stars such as Julian Alvarez.

The Newcastle forward has struggled for form over the last two seasons, scoring just eight non-penalty goals in his last 60 Premier League games.

ANTHONY GORDON: 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 26 Goals: 6 Non-penalty Goals: 3 Assists: 2

Gordon has also encountered difficulties when he has not been able to use his electric pace to get in behind defences, and that could be problematic against stubborn opponents like Atletico Madrid.

Flick is one of the best coaches in the world when it comes to platforming attacking talent, so perhaps he will find ways of getting more from the underperforming Englishman.

© Iconsport / Sergio Ruiz/Pressinphoto

Anthony Gordon transfer: Bad news for Man United and Marcus Rashford?

Gordon is versatile enough to play as a striker, so he could be used as a makeshift replacement for Lewandowski, though his signing could have significant ramifications on the future of Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United winger spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Barca, but despite expressing a desire to remain in Spain, there have reportedly been disagreements between the two clubs over the buy option in the original deal.

Given the Catalan side have appeared to express a reluctance to pay the £26m fee that would be required to sign Rashford, it could be interpreted that they are not particularly keen on the idea of bringing the 28-year-old back permanently.

The transfer of Gordon could therefore seriously disrupt Man United's plans if Rashford returned to Old Trafford, though there is a possibility that Barcelona may seek to take the attacker back on another loan deal.