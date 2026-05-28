Man Utd transfer news: Michael Carrick facing transfer blow in pursuit of "amazing" £60m midfielder

By Lewis Blain | 28 May 2026 12:58

Manchester United are expected to make midfield reinforcements one of their top priorities this summer as Michael Carrick and INEOS continue shaping the next phase of the club rebuild.

The Red Devils have already accelerated talks for Ederson and remain linked with several high‑profile names, but younger long‑term options are also firmly on the agenda at Old Trafford.

One of the most admired among them is Bournemouth star Alex Scott, a player United have tracked closely for over a year. However, hopes of bringing the 22-year-old to Manchester may now be fading.

Manchester United target Alex Scott could sign new Bournemouth contract

© Imago / Action Plus

Scott remains one of the Premier League's most sought-after young midfielders, with United among the clubs strongly interested in a summer move.

TEAMtalk now report that United have already held internal discussions over Scott and view him as an ideal long-term midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo as Carrick rebuilds the engine room.

Chelsea have also intensified their interest, while fellow rivals Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa continue monitoring developments.

But AFC Bournemouth are fighting hard to keep hold of the 22-year-old after qualifying for the Europa League.

The Cherries have reportedly tabled a lucrative new contract offer, despite Scott already being tied down until 2028, and sources indicate the midfielder is genuinely open to staying.

That leaves Bournemouth in a very strong negotiating position, particularly with an asking price already thought to be at least £60 million.

A gutting blow for Michael Carrick and Man Utd?

© Imago / News Images

If Scott signs a new deal, it would undoubtedly feel like a frustrating setback for United.

While a deal for Ederson appears to be moving closer and names such as Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, and Carlos Baleba remain in the frame, Scott offered something slightly different - a young, Premier League‑proven midfielder with both immediate quality and enormous long‑term upside.

His performances this season have only reinforced that reputation.

Scott played a major role in Bournemouth’s push into Europe and earned widespread praise for his composure, energy and intelligence in midfield. Departing Cherries boss Andoni Iraola even described him as “amazing”, highlighting the level he has reached after months of development.

For United, missing out on a player like Scott would hurt because these are exactly the types of signings elite clubs try to secure before they become completely unattainable.

A midfield built around a young English core for the next decade would have been hugely appealing at Old Trafford.

Even so, United's recruitment plans were never reliant on one target alone, and the expectation remains that at least two new midfielders will still arrive this summer.