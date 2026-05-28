Preview: AIK Fotboll vs Sirius - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 28 May 2026 13:24

AIK are set to host Sirius in the Allsvenskan this Saturday afternoon at the Strawberry Arena.

The hosts enter this fixture midtable while the visitors are aiming to continue their fine start to the campaign by maintaining their position at the top of the table.

Match preview

AIK are coming into this game sitting ninth in the division after their opening nine fixtures, with the side only collecting three wins in this period.

Last season they were chasing the European positions but ended up falling short of the Conference League by three points, so this start will concern them, as this will be their aim once again.

A 2-1 victory over Hammarby last time out will have given the team confidence after a poor run, which saw them go winless across a five-match period.

The hosts will be desperate to achieve a feat they have not managed since June 2022: going three consecutive league games unbeaten after conceding first, as they have avoided defeat in their last two matches this campaign after giving away the opener.

Meanwhile, fans will be hopeful they can maintain their fine record against Sirius, as they have lost just two of their 18 Allsvenskan games against them.

© Imago / IMAGO / TT

Sirius are still unbeaten this campaign and are sat top of the table having won eight of their opening nine league fixtures.

It would have taken a physic to have predicted their fine start to the campaign, going off their previous season in the league in which they finished ninth, 36 points behind the eventual winners Mjallby.

They currently sit eight points above their closest rivals in the division, and they now have the chance to open the gap to 11 points with a victory against AIK.

Fans of Sirius will be happy to know they are one of only two clubs to be unbeaten in their respective domestic league since October, along with Benfica; however, they will be wary that the Portuguese side did not go onto win their division, something the Swedish side will be aiming to do after such a fine start.

AIK Fotboll Swedish Allsvenskan form:

L L D L D W

Sirius Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W D W W W W

Team News

© Imago / TT

AIK have a long list of injuries, with Ibrahim Cisse, Zadok Yohanna, Charlie Pavey, Fredrik Nissen and Andreas Redkin all ruled out for the match.

Victor Andersson has got used to a spot on the bench for the club, as 27 of his 36 league appearances have not been from the off, and this run is expected to continue.

Meanwhile, Sirius will be without Joakim Persson and Noel Milleskog due to a thigh and shoulder injury, respectively.

The visitors will be turning to Isak Bjerkebo for inspiration, as he has scored nine goals in his first nine Allsvenskan matches of the season and could become the third player to reach ten goals from his first ten games since 2008, after Abdul Waris in 2012 and Alexander Jereme Jeff in 2022.

AIK Fotboll possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Wilson, Csongvai, Papagiannopoulos, Thychosen; Filling, Geiger, Hove, Besirovic, Celina; Flataker

Sirius possible starting lineup:

Celic; Ekstrom, Soumah, Castegren, Krushnell; Lindberg, Svensson, Heier; Jonsson, Ure, Bjerkebo

We say: AIK Fotboll 1-1 Sirius

AIK are missing a number of key players, which should have a serious impact on them securing a win in this game; however, they should be able to secure a draw against a side that have been in fine form, but they should be held at a venue where they have found it difficult to earn all three points historically.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.