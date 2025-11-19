Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Borussia Dortmund for AIK Fotboll attacker Kevin Filling.

Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Borussia Dortmund for Kevin Filling, with the 16-year-old potentially leaving AIK Fotboll during the January transfer window.

Filling has scored twice in nine appearances in the Allsvenskan this season, and he is regarded as one of the best young talents in European football, with a host of clubs said to be keen on his signature.

Man United have recently been credited with an interest in Filling, and according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 20-time English champions have stepped up their pursuit.

However, Dortmund are allegedly also firmly in the race for the teenager, with the German club's sporting director Sebastian Kehl said to be a huge admirer of the attacker.

Dortmund 'battling' Man United for Swedish wonderkid

"Borussia Dortmund are now in the race for Kevin Filling. Sebastian Kehl wants the 16 y/o striker gem. Manchester United are still pushing to sign Filling, but no agreement has been reached with any club yet. Filling could leave AIK as early as this winter," Plettenberg posted on his official X account.

Filling spent time in the academies of IK Franke and Vasteras SK before making the move to AIK in 2023, and he was promoted to the senior side earlier this year.

The attacker has scored twice in three appearances for Sweden Under-18s, and he is being tipped to be included in the senior squad in the not too distant future.

Man United could sanction the departure of Joshua Zirkzee during the January transfer window, with the Netherlands international desperate to secure regular football in the second half of the season.

A mid-season exit for Zirkzee could open the door for a new attacker to arrive, with Filling seemingly very much on Man United's shortlist, as the club continue to plan for the future.

Filling could join Obi, Kana-Biyik at Man United

Chido Obi made eight appearances for Man United's first team last season following his arrival from Arsenal, and the 17-year-old trained with the senior side during the November international break.

The Dane, who had an incredible scoring record at youth level for Arsenal, is being tipped as a future star, and he could potentially partner Filling in the final third of the field in the future.

Man United also have 18-year-old Enzo Kana-Biyik on their books - the striker arrived from Le Havre over the summer, and he was immediately sent on loan to Lausanne Sport.

Kana-Biyik scored his first senior goal against FC Sion in Switzerland's top flight on November 9, and the teenager could also be a part of the first team at Old Trafford next season.