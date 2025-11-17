Roma are reportedly given encouragement that they may be able to secure a deal for Manchester United attacker Joshua Zirkzee in January.

The Netherlands international arrived at Old Trafford from Bologna in the summer of 2024, and he was a regular for the Red Devils during his first campaign in English football, featuring on 49 occasions in all competitions, scoring seven times in the process.

Zirkzee has struggled for action this term, though, only featuring five times, while he has played just 82 minutes of Premier League football across four matches.

Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha are both ahead of Zirkzee when it comes to the centre-forward spot, while Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Mason Mount have been picked ahead of him in the number 10 positions.

Zirkzee will be unable to break back into the Netherlands squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup unless he can secure regular action in the second half of the season, and Roma continue to be linked with a move.

Roma 'making progress' in Zirkzee talks with Man United

Man United have allegedly insisted thus far that Zirkzee will be unable to leave in the middle of the season, with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim wanting to keep the squad together.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have made progress in their discussions with the 20-time English champions, with a transfer now thought to be a possibility.

The report claims that Roma want to sign the Dutchman on loan for the second half of the 2025-26 campaign, and there could be an option to sign the attacker on a permanent basis next summer for a fee in the region of €35m (£31m).

West Ham United and Everton are also believed to be interested, while AC Milan and Juventus are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation at Old Trafford.

Should Man United let Zirkzee leave in January?

There remains uncertainty surrounding the knee injury suffered by Sesko, although the indications are that the striker has not suffered a serious issue, so he could return in the near future.

Amorim does not want to leave himself short in the final third, but Cunha and Mbeumo are both capable of playing through the middle, while 17-year-old Chido Obi trained with the first team last week.

Zirkzee has been an unused substitute on seven occasions in the Premier League already this season, and it makes sense for him to go and play elsewhere in the winter window, as Man United have enough cover in the attacking areas, especially considering their reduced fixture list.