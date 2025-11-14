Manchester United youngster Chido Obi has allegedly been back in training with the first team this week.

The 17-year-old completed a high-profile move to Old Trafford last year after leaving Arsenal, and he featured on eight occasions for the Red Devils last term, including seven outings in the Premier League.

Obi dropped back down to the Under-21s at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, though, and he has not been involved in Ruben Amorim's senior squad during the current season.

The Dane has scored three times in eight Premier League 2 appearances this term, in addition to one goal and two assists in three outings in the EFL Trophy.

According to The Sun, Obi was back involved with the Man United first team earlier this week, with the striker still very much in the thoughts of Amorim when it comes to the future.

The report claims that the attacker was 'particularly happy' to be back in the main group.

Obi 'back' in the first-team fold at Man United

Obi could potentially see some first-team action in the coming weeks if Benjamin Sesko's knee injury keeps the striker on the sidelines for an extended period.

Somewhat surprisingly, Man United have not released a statement confirming the extent of the issue suffered by Sesko during the Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Obi had a simply stunning 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal Under-18s, scoring 32 goals in 18 appearances, including 28 goals in his final nine appearances of the season.

However, he has been unable to have the same impact for Man United, while he struggled to make his mark during his first-team exposure in the second half of last term.

The striker has a record of 12 goals and one assist in 10 appearances for Man United at Under-18s level, while he has scored six goals and registered three assists in 16 appearances for the Red Devils at Under-21s level.

Could Obi be in the squad against Everton?

Man United will resume their Premier League campaign at home to Everton on November 24, and it is unlikely that Sesko will be involved in that fixture.

However, Obi is not expected to be given the call, with Matheus Cunha potentially again featuring as the false nine, while Joshua Zirkzee will provide another option off the bench.

Obi will be expected to continue working hard at Under-21s level in the coming months, and there is a strong chance that he could then be back in the first-team set-up on a permanent basis during the 2026-27 season.