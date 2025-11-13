Manchester United are allegedly expected to resist any attempts from Kobbie Mainoo or Joshua Zirkzee to leave the club in January.

Manchester United are reportedly expected to resist any attempts from Kobbie Mainoo or Joshua Zirkzee to leave the club during the January transfer window.

The English team's absence from Europe this season has significantly reduced their fixture list, and the Red Devils will not play in a competition other than the Premier League until January, when their FA Cup challenge begins.

Mainoo has played eight times for Man United this season, including seven appearances in the Premier League, but he is yet to start in England's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign.

Zirkzee, meanwhile, has only five club appearances to his name this term, with the Netherlands international featuring for just 82 minutes in the Premier League across four matches.

Mainoo has ambitions of making the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, while Zirkzee is also hopeful that he will be able to break back into the Netherlands squad before the tournament.

Mainoo, Zirkzee 'unlikely' to leave Man United in January

Neither will be able to do so unless they secure regular action, though, and it is understood that both are keen to leave, most likely on loan, during the January transfer window.

Napoli are thought to lead the interest in Mainoo, while Zirkzee is being linked with the likes of Roma, Everton and West Ham United.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, via The United Stand, Man United are unlikely to sanction a January exit for either player, with head coach Ruben Amorim wary of weakening his squad for the second half of the season.

The Red Devils are said to be prioritising squad depth over World Cup ambitions, so Mainoo and Zirkzee are both in serious danger of missing out on spots at next summer's tournament.

Man Utd transfer news: Will Red Devils be active in January?

Man United are reportedly not planning to be active during the January market, even if Benjamin Sesko's knee injury keeps him on the sidelines for a lengthy period.

The Red Devils could also be without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui for seven matches in December and January due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher has been linked with a mid-season switch to Old Trafford, but Man United are not allegedly expecting to be busy during the winter window.