Manchester United are reportedly unlikely to make any signings during the January transfer window, even if Benjamin Sesko's knee injury keeps him out for a lengthy period.

Sesko limped off the field in the latter stages of the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last time out, and he will not be in action for Slovenia during the November international break.

The extent of the forward's issue is still unclear, with Man United yet to release a statement, although it is understood that he has avoided a serious injury.

Sesko is still set for a spell on the sidelines, though, while the Red Devils are also expected to be without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui for the duration of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The tournament will run from December 21, 2025 until January 18, 2026, and Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui could miss seven matches for the 20-time English champions during that period.

There is also speculation surrounding the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee, with both seemingly pushing to leave Old Trafford in January in search of regular action.

However, according to The Sun, Man United are unlikely to be active during the winter market, with the club instead focusing on improving their squad at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The report claims that Chido Obi could come back into first-team contention in the coming weeks, with the 17-year-old dropping down to the Under-21s this season after being in the senior set-up last term.

Obi, who made the move to Old Trafford from Arsenal, has scored three times in eight Premier League 2 appearances during the current season.

The Denmark Under-21s international featured on eight occasions for Man United's senior side last term but found it difficult to make an impact, failing to register a goal or an assist.

When are Man United next in action?

Man United will resume their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home to Everton on November 24, before ending the month away to Crystal Palace.

The 20-time English champions are currently seventh in the Premier League table, boasting 18 points from their opening 11 matches of the season, which has left them four points behind second-placed Manchester City.