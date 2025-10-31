Manchester United's stance on signing a young striker is reportedly revealed, with Ruben Amorim hoping to add to his squad in the January transfer window.

Manchester United are reported to not be in negotiations for Kevin Filling despite having been linked to the AIK Fotbal teenager.

The Red Devils will be aiming for a fourth consecutive win when they face hosts Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the Premier League.

Though only nine games have been played in the top flight so far, the club are in a strong position from which to challenge for a place in the top four, with one point and two places separating them from fourth-placed Sunderland.

Ruben Amorim would benefit from the addition of more players in the January transfer window if he is to push for the Champions League, and the team have been linked with 16 year old striker Filling in recent days.

The Manchester Evening News have played down suggestions that United could sign him in the winter as Premier League and EFL teams are not able to sign players from abroad until they are 18.

Are Manchester United making the right transfer moves?

The Red Devils have long been criticised for the way they have operated in the transfer market, with many pundits claiming that the club have often targeted star names to the detriment of their long-term future.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has shifted the club's policy, with the club focusing on bringing in younger talents.

Arsenal were strongly linked with Benjamin Sesko when he was at RB Leipzig, but their failure to close a deal on the forward allowed United to pounce, and the 22-year-old has started to showcase his talent in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Supplementing the playing squad with established stars such as Bryan Mbeumo has also helped the team improve, with younger players allowed more space to develop given that the side's biggest burdens rest on the shoulders of their seniors.

January transfer window: What else does Ruben Amorim need?

Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo have added significantly to Amorim's attack, and any further signings up front would arguably be a waste of resources.

Perhaps focusing on strengthening in midfield would be a sensible use of finances considering captain Bruno Fernandes has been used in a double pivot.

Fernandes has predominantly played as a number 10 in his career, and while his work rate is never in doubt, he has often struggled defensively in deeper areas.

Signing someone such as Carlos Baleba or Adam Wharton would not only improve the team without the ball, but it would also allow the captain to be used in advanced zones more often.